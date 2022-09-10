Like knives, the highly anticipated first trailer for "Glass Onion" is finally out.

Netflix released a teaser Thursday for the sequel to writer-director Rian Johnson's Oscar-nominated whodunit "Knives Out." The star-studded ensemble of "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" includes Edward Norton, Madelyn Cline, Kathryn Hahn, Dave Bautista, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Kate Hudson and Janelle Monae.

