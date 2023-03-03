Device Free Weekend

”Device Free Weekend: A Thriller” by Sean Doolittle, c.2023, Grand Central Publishing, $28.00, 288 pages

You have a lot of catching up to do.

How long has it been since you were all together? Doesn’t matter, the years fall away when you’re with your oldest, longest friends. There was a time when you were inseparable and man, it feels good to reconnect. But as in the new novel ”Device Free Weekend” by Sean Doolittle, do you still really know them?

