It’s pitch black in the theater. This is pretty common for a professional production, of course, but the stage lights never come on in this show. In fact, no lights will ever be seen from the stage other than a colorful parade of self-lit dinosaur puppets interacting with one another.
Lightwire Theater presents this unique theatrical experience, “Dino-Light,” on Monday, March 9, at the Cheyenne Civic Center.
The theater company was founded by Ian Carney and Corbin Popp, who met while dancing in the show “Movin’ Out” on Broadway. The two were fast friends who shared a love of not only art, but technology, and after seeing the two combine in a piece called “el wire,” they got an idea. With help from their wives, Carney and Popp embarked on an experimental journey, testing out different ways to develop puppetry-based neon characters, and created several shows using these self-lit creatures.
“It’s definitely something that you haven’t seen before,” Carney said by phone. “Our stints on ‘America’s Got Talent’ in 2012 brought a lot of notoriety to what we do … It’s all glow in the dark, it’s really cool looking, really edgy and parents love it just as much as the kids. Moms and dads are always like ‘How is that done?,’ but of course it’s also a compelling story.”
That story follows the sole human in the show, an acclaimed and potentially magical scientist, who creates a friendly dinosaur. When said creature wanders off, audiences are along for the ride as the dino’s eyes are opened to a world of other bright creatures.
It isn’t a traditional narrative, Carney said, but the use of movement and interaction with various types of creatures gives the show an added emotional element that helps viewers root for the manufactured dinosaur.
As a former dancer, Carney is passionate about using movement to make an impact on an audience, which was a key component in the creation of “Dino-Light.” He wanted to form a show that made people think, but didn’t spoon feed them any ideas.
“In dance, I’m not telling you what to think all the time, and in that way, an audience can participate so much more than they ever can in a show that’s sung or spoken,” he said. “How many times have you gone and seen a movie based on a book and it’s like, well it can’t compare to the movie (that was) in your head when you read the book. They don’t even have a chance.”
Carney noted that what makes Lightwire Theater shows stand out to bookers across the nation and even the world is that they don’t require a single set piece or lighting plot. All they require is a stage in a pitch black theater. Every costume is self-lit and can use up to 16 batteries per performance.
The five-person cast that doubles as the crew for “Dino-Light” is the epitome of self-sufficient. They bring all their costumes to every gig in a 6x12 trailer and unload everything themselves. All the costumes are run off of rechargeable batteries, so they don’t require a power source at the venues, and they don’t utilize the theater’s resources for anything other than playing their music. They don’t require a light or sound technician, nor several technical rehearsals before a show, just a simple run-through.
“They don’t touch any lights or anything,” he said of venue employees. “They press play and then meet us at the end for bows, so we have an advantage over almost all shows … we’re viable to book because if we need to, we can roll in at 6 a.m. and do a 10 a.m. show.”
Long before the shows, the cast members also wear another hat: costume creator. Each character takes nearly 200 hours to create, and is made of recyclable materials such as aluminum rods, election signs, skateboard wheels, duct tape, zip ties and more. The end product is often a 40- to 50-pound piece that the performers have to carry the weight of the entire performance.
That communal, hands-on approach to putting the show together was particularly important to Carney, who directs, scores, choreographs and designs all the Lightwire Theater shows.
“My father was a professor of art at Tulane University, and as a kid, I was passed off from department to department,” Carney recalled. “I’d sit in the corner and make a sculpture, etc., so what I like the most about what I’m able to do as a career now is sculpt these characters … and put it on bodies and then the sculpture comes to life.”
The goal of every show, then, is not just to entertain and elicit a “wow” response from audiences of all ages, it’s to show viewers the value of various forms of art working together – the visual arts, dance and music – all on one stage.
“Let’s get people into the theater,” Carney said. “I mean, remember we were the Imax of the 1940s? This is where they came when the bombs were falling. They didn’t watch their computer or look at their phones to get away from things, so to present something really cool, in air quotes, but to also back it up with a great story, maybe we have that chance to show kids that cool stuff happens in the theater, so they should keep supporting this place.”