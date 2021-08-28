Not even a year off touring can get Dirty Heads vocalist/guitarist Dustin “Duddy B” Bushnell down.
“I don’t know if it affected me at all musically, or as a performer,” Bushnell said of the pandemic-induced hiatus. “It was only a year – we’ve been doing this all our lives. I just really enjoyed the time I got to spend at home with the family – the longest I’d been home in 20 years.”
The California native is the epitome of West Coast chill – especially when squeezing in an interview ahead of the group’s Sept. 2 tour stop at The Chinook at Terry Bison Ranch – and that’s the exact vibe he was going for when he created his band.
Dirty Heads formed in 2003 in Huntington Beach when Bushnell, who was already in a punk rock group at the time, approached friend/rapper Jared Watson (aka Dirty J), about joining forces on a project that would focus on “positive vibes and infectious grooves,” as the band’s website states. Watson already had vocal talent, but when he translated it to singing and added in the percussionist power of Jon Olazabal, an acoustic trio was born.
That earliest iteration of the now hip-hop/reggae/rock group quickly gained traction as its fan base grew with every new show across Southern California. Those gigs eventually landed the bandmates a meeting with the man who would become their producer, Rob Cavallo, who then got them their first recording contract.
Despite an unexpected split from the label due to creative differences with Warner Music Group execs, the musicians were able to retain most of the master recordings of their debut full-length album, “Any Port in a Storm,” which included sessions with drummer Josh Freese and the late-Beatles collaborator/keyboardist Billy Preston.
Dirty Heads has since recorded seven albums and released one “best of” record, “The Best of Dirty Heads,” which came out in July and includes new collaborations with Travis Barker of Blink-182 and Aimee Allen of The Interrupters. The group – which currently includes David Foral, Matt Ochoa, Shawn Hagood, Mark Bush and Ruben Durazo, in addition to originals Bushnell, Watson and Olazabal – is now on its first tour since the pandemic, and Bushnell couldn’t be more stoked.
He loves playing any show, but the vocalist/guitarist said he particularly enjoys performing in the Mountain West because of all the amazing outdoor venues, and he’s ready to add The Chinook to that list.
Asked if he was aware this venue is part of a bison ranch, Bushnell was quick to say yes, adding that he and his bandmates will spend as much time getting a taste for the location as possible.
“We’ll definitely go explore. We love stuff like that,” he said. “Anytime we’re playing a new venue, we love to check it out.”
Much of the past year was spent working on new music, so Bushnell said everyone can expect fresh material from Dirty Heads sometime in the next several months. He kept coy about specifics, but added that the group’s classic good-vibes-only sound is what fans “will always get.”
This Terry Bison show will also feature Sublime with Rome, a musical collaboration between Eric Wilson, formerly of the American ska punk band Sublime, and singer and guitarist Rome Ramirez. Wilson and the other original members of Sublime were some of the Dirty Heads’ biggest influences growing up in Orange County, and Sublime was the first band that Dirty Heads ever went on the road with.
Although Bushnell and his bandmates played elsewhere in the state quite a while ago, this Cheyenne show will be a debut of sorts – a chance for California and Wyoming to collide in the best place possible for this kind of music: the great outdoors.
“We just want everyone to really have a good night, and we like everyone to kind of feel like it’s one big backyard party,” Bushnell said. “Everyone is back there just hanging out. That’s what we strive for.”