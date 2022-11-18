...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MST THIS
MORNING...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 5 AM MST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 25 below
zero.
* WHERE...Laramie Valley and Central Laramie County.
* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 9 AM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
“5,000 Awesome Facts (About Animals!)” by National Geographic Kids, copyright 2022, National Geographic Kids, $1 9.99, 224 pages
“Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Escape the Ordinary,” Jordie R. Orlando, editor, copyright 2022, Ripley Publishing, $29.95, 256 pages
Ooooooh, that sentence promises a good time, doesn’t it? Something juicy, something too delicious to miss, a piece of gossip or a fact you simply must know. Yep, you’re about to be completely enlightened when you read these great trivia books, too.
How, exactly, have you managed to live without ”5,000 Awesome Facts (About Animals!) from National Geographic Kids”? Seriously, this is a book you need if you love things furry, feathered, finned and very fine. Don’t let the “kids” part fool you, either – don’t adults need to know that polar bears roll in the snow to get clean?
Animals inside, up north, in rainforests, on the sofa and even creepy critters get their due. Did you know, for instance, that a Komodo dragon can grow up to 300 pounds? What’s the difference between a crocodile and an alligator? Did you know that deer ticks feast just three times in their entire lives?
Or you could read about funky feathered friends (the record number of yolks in one chicken egg was nine) or ones with fins (parrotfish can change gender, color and shape at will).
Then there are the animals that live with you. Get this: dog spit prevents cavities better than does human saliva. Or this: a wet dog can shake the water from its coat in less than a second, and many songbirds are born naked.
From animal intelligence to creatures that run, fly, swim and slither, “5,000 Awesome Facts (About Animals!)” is a great book for any animal lover over the age of 7, but you don’t have to be a kid to love it.
If you’d like something a bit meatier and with more varied entries, look for ”Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Escape the Ordinary.”
Here, you’ll read about a man who collects face-shaped rocks, learn what it takes to be a “professional crier” and make plans to travel to Oregon’s Crater Lake to see “The Old Man of the Lake” – a log that floats upright and no one knows why. Catch a snapshot of a facial-hair-growing frog from China, and learn how a San Francisco woman turned a bobby pin into a roomy, comfortable home.
The articles you’ll find in this latest Ripley’s Believe It or Not! book are of differing lengths, which make it a perfect book to browse when you have a few minutes. It’s absolutely loaded with pictures, photos of real Ripley’s oddities and plenty of jaw-droppers. Look close, and you’ll find inspiration, as well as new hobbies to try, weirdly appealing goals to set, and lots of entertainment for any reader, ages 16 to adult.
If trivia and oddities are your thing, and these two books aren’t enough to satisfy your cravings, be sure to check with your favorite librarian or bookseller. They know all kinds of books and all kinds of trivia worth sharing, if you ask.
In the meantime, find “Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Escape the Ordinary” and “5,000 Awesome Facts (About Animals!).”