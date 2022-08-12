Mike Tyson is the subject of a new Hulu scripted series, and he’s really not happy about it.

The famed boxer’s life is at the center of the upcoming TV show “Mike,” which debuts Aug. 25. Trevante Rhodes, who played Chiron in the 2016 movie “Moonlight,” will star as Tyson – but its subject says he didn’t sign off on the eight-episode limited series.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus