Tita Theresa (Tia Carrere) and Susan (Lydia Gaston) in “Easter Sunday,” directed by Jay Chandrasekhar. Universal Pictures/TNS

 Universal Pictures

Years from now nobody’s going to watch “Easter Sunday” for lessons in how to frame and cut visual comedy, or the right number of dumbstruck OMG! reaction shots (the film’s got a million of ‘em).

And yet, years from now, “Easter Sunday” will still make a lot of people smile. The folks on the screen are the whole show, and this genial showcase for stand-up comic Jo Koy has the advantage of showing off a wealth of Asian/Pacific American talent, pretty badly undervalued by establishment Hollywood.

