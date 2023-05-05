ENTER-MUS-SHEERAN-LAWSUIT-GET

Ed Sheeran leaves Manhattan Federal Court and speaks to members of the media after he was found not guilty in a music copyright trial on Thursday in New York City.

 Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images/TNS

A New York jury sided with Ed Sheeran on Thursday, finding that he did not plagiarize Marvin Gaye's classic song "Let's Get It On."

The trial concluded after a jury first met on April 24. Gaye collaborator Ed Townsend's family sued the "Shape of You" singer for copyright infringement in 2016, claiming that his "Thinking Out Loud" — co-written with songwriter Amy Wadge — stole "the heart" from Gaye's song by using "melodic, harmonic and rhythmic compositions" that are "substantially and/or strikingly similar to the drum composition" to Gaye's sensual number.

