Weather Alert

...ACCUMULATING SNOW AND VERY COLD WIND CHILL TEMPERATURES WILL CONTINUE... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST MONDAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...Laramie and Kimball Counties. This includes Horse Creek, Whitaker, Cheyenne, Burns, Pine Bluffs, Gun Barrel, Albin, Kimball and Dix. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in 15 minutes. These temperatures also pose a threat to livestock and outdoor animals due to the combination of snow and cold, and due to the longevity of the cold event. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&