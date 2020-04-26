End of an era: Concertgoers and organizers recall favorite Asher Upstairs memories

There are certain places that will always hold a little magic in between their floorboards, and for many residents, Asher Upstairs was one of them.
The event venue on the second floor of the Asher Building changed hands many times through the years, but since the spring of 2016, Asher Upstairs LLC hosted everything from weddings and award receptions to the beloved Fridays in the Asher concert series.
However, on April 19, venue manager Christie Herron made the following announcement via her personal Facebook page: “It's with a heavy heart I have to announce that the Asher Upstairs will be closed permanently as of today. We will be contacting you if you have a date reserved. We are sorry for the inconvenience.”
When reached for comment, Herron said she was too upset for an interview, but added, “I loved the Asher Upstairs and what it brought to Cheyenne. It's a shame to see it go.”
Asher Building manager Maura Jacobsen said the space was a great option for those in need of an affordable place to host a 200-some-person event, and it brought traffic to the other businesses in the building.
Newest among those businesses is cupcake shop Swirls and Pearls, which is also located on the second floor. Co-owner Bethany Willmarth said she’s sad to see the event space go, especially after seeing so many people enjoy it in the short time their business has been there (the shop opened Nov. 30), but she’s also excited to welcome whatever business takes its place.
(Editor’s note: Most businesses in the Asher are temporarily closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but check respective websites and social media accounts routinely, because some are offering online sales or curbside pickup.)
“It was a great place for people to do everything from art shows to piano recitals to heavy metal concerts and everything in between,” Jacobsen said. “And I do think that it brought a lot of positive vibes to the building.”
Chief among those positive events, she and several others agreed, was Fridays in the Asher. The concert series organized by Mike Morris (and, before it was canceled this year, Irving Mercado) was previously housed by the Hynds Building, but switched venues in 2017. The move to the Asher was a bit rushed, but Morris said it came just in the nick of time.
“It was the 11th hour – we had people booked,” Morris said, recalling how stressful it was to have a concert without a venue. “Then this became available, and it was such an accommodating place.”
The space was much larger – with a capacity of around 250, whereas the Hynds was much smaller – and had a real stage for the bands to play on, which Morris thinks was one reason they were able to get bigger-name acts once the series moved to the Asher.
Tasked with recalling his favorite FITA concert memories, Morris said two nights particularly stand out, and the first was when he hosted rock/folk singer-songwriter Matthew Santos in 2017.
“Cool doesn’t even begin to describe that night,” Morris said. “Matt was by far the biggest name we had worked with [he’s featured on Lupe Fiasco’s hit “Superstar”], and (he’s) so extraordinarily down-to-earth and played this incredible set, then encored twice at the encouragement of the crowd. Then he ate pizza onstage and helped tear some stuff down before going out with us.”
Morris also looks back fondly at the 2019 Joe Hertler & The Rainbow Seekers concert, opened by Cheyenne’s own Josh Gonzales Band (and Morris himself opened for Gonzales).
“That’s a night that will always stay with me,” he said. “(We had) two extremely high-caliber performances, with Joe encoring with a cover of ‘Digital Love’ by Daft Punk. Time totally stood still in the best way possible, and when you get those moments in life, you always remember them.”
Gonzales, who said he’s been to just about every concert at the Asher Upstairs, completely agreed. It was also the lasting legacy that Joe Hertler & The Rainbow Seekers were able to have in Cheyenne after their first Asher show that impressed him.
“Being a band from Michigan, and to actually resonate with the people here, which I think is really hard to do as a non-country artist – I mean I can go out to the Paramount on a random Saturday and I’ve seen, on multiple occasions, someone wearing a Joe Hertler & The Rainbow Seekers shirt like they’d wear a vintage Rolling Stones shirt or something,” he said.
But it’s not just the acts it attracted that made the Asher Upstairs special; it was the space itself. For Gonzales and Morris, there was a unique intimacy that marked the space – a place where you could get up close and personal with musicians and make lasting friendships with the people jamming along next to you in the crowd.
“It felt like you were at a music venue, but at the same time, you were at a house show. It had the vibe of both,” Gonzales said. “You were out there with your best friends, and if they weren’t your friends, you got to know them.”
Part of that friendly atmosphere was due to how the room is laid out, Morris said. The room was large enough that if you wanted to listen to music and get close to the stage, you could move to the front to do that, but there was also always open space in the back by the bar where people could take a break from dancing and chat with other concertgoers.
“Those nights (of FITA) were double espresso shots of comradery for the community,” Morris added. “There was such a positive vibe in the room … it brought people together who are new to the community, and in all my years of doing it, we never had any behavioral incidents.”
Arts Cheyenne board member Richard Johnson was an avid Asher concert attendee, and though he always had a great time, he pointed out that the room wasn’t perfect.
“I saw a lot of really good bands play there – one of my favorites was Rush Archives, seeing all kinds of people from young to old jamming out,” he said. “But the acoustics (in the Asher) are kind of awful.”
Blue Pig Presents concert promoter Hamilton Byrd agreed about the sound quality of the venue, but also noted that it’s a sad loss for Cheyenne because the city doesn’t have another venue with that capacity (everything is either much smaller, aka a bar, or much larger and less intimate, such as the Cheyenne Civic Center).
He’s also wondering what this closure will mean for other event spaces in the area.
“I’m nervous that this won’t be the only venue that will be closing before things feel like they’re getting back to normal,” he said. “2020 was going to be a great year for music in Cheyenne, and I feel it slipping through my fingers – this is just one more indicator of that … no fun for nobody.”
Jacobsen said Asher Upstairs will still accommodate small weddings that were pre-booked through May/early summer, as long as they agree to practice social distancing, but after that, there will be no more events hosted in the space under the Asher Upstairs LLC ownership.
The future, however, sounds bright.
“The space will be filed with something great,” she said.