CHEYENNE — Spiritual practitioners don’t have it easy.
Locally, they’re operating as a tight-knit community to offer their services of healings and readings as mediums, or the preferred term, intuitives. Many are longtime practitioners of their services — consultations that have long been ridiculed and stigmatized.
Places like metaphysical shop Twinkle Twinkle Little Store, which recently expanded to a second location at 301 W. Lincolnway, have faced plenty of pushback for their content and the intuitive readers that they host on a regular basis. Be it due to conflicting religious beliefs or raw skepticism, people are quick to criticize and discredit those who have dedicated their lives to performing this metaphysical service.
But why is this service so heavily mocked?
The preferred term is ‘intuitive’
It’s a fair enough question, when many intuitives are, as expected, highly spiritual people and can be simultaneously religious. They have long-term clients who visit them for years on end, and their base is steadily expanding as people outside of the “fringe groups” seek consultation.
“There’s a lot more men,” said Courtney Walsh, a longtime practicing intuitive, author on the subject and true Bostonian at heart. Based in Fort Collins, Colorado, she might be the most practical intuitive on the Front Range. “I don’t identify as a New Ager or liberal or conservative, Christian or pagan — I’m just a human woman. But it used to be so much sort of the ‘misfit toys,’ the exiled weirdos and self-appointed black sheep. And I kind of put myself in all those categories.
“It’s a lot more mainstream people now. I’ve had a couple of lawyers, a couple of doctors and a couple of people who are prestigious who you wouldn’t think would be consulting psychics or astrologers.”
Having been in the profession for more than 20 years now, Walsh has come to realize that a healthy portion of her job is, essentially, that of a counselor. Long-term clients return regularly, for which she catches up with them about their lives, feeding them enlightening personal information through the voices she channels. Walsh said she has helped wives suffering abuse, people stricken with drug addictions and other traumas, realized or deep-seated.
Therein lies the most contentious point of Walsh’s profession — the authenticity of an intuitive’s services.
“I think people are realizing that the life of the spirit is as important, if not more important than the life of the flesh,” she said. “This is another little pet peeve of mine, but people will say ‘paranormal’ or ‘supernatural’ — that’s (expletive) Hollywood, man. And they get it wrong. All the time. They screw it up. And so, for me, it is metaphysical.”
Walsh was raised in Boston, born into a long line of practical and capable men and women. Her father served as the superintendent of schools in her home district, remained in the Army Reserves and was a religious, but conflicted man — beloved in the community, but, at times, violent at home. Her paternal grandmother was similar: a brash and staunch Irish Catholic, but also a chemist at Harvard who read and researched anything she could.
Her father may have been an intuitive and not known it; the same goes for her grandmother, she said. It’s a gift that, Walsh said, is attained through blood, but what “it” is, exactly, is hard to define. Regardless, she’s felt it since she was young, even visiting spiritual practitioners as a kid with her father’s encouragement.
The best way to explain “it” — what Walsh describes as “a voice” — is what she’s dubbed “cosmic amnesia” — a facilitation between the awake conscience and comatose consciousness. Intuitives allegedly have a more free-flowing channel, but the concept is present in everyone to at least some degree.
“To be honest, I was always a skeptic psychic who was also in that camp of, ‘I don’t believe in that s--t,’” she said. “I can only say how it works for me. And how it works for me is I get a lot of montages and mini-movies in my head. I’ll hear a voice in my head that I know is mine, but it’s like a higher, wiser version of my everyday self. It has a little bit of a different feel, like a guardian angel.”
Hidden no more
Walsh will be present for readings at Cheyenne’s own Twinkle Twinkle Little Store today, where Patricia Miller, co-owner of Twinkle Twinkle, offered her own readings just yesterday. The two friends frequently collaborate and can agree on many things regarding their craft.
One thing that they stressed above all else when discussing the topic of metaphysics, intuitives and spiritual practices with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, was that these practitioners are people, too. People passionate about what they do who, if they’re true of heart, are doing what they can to help others in need.
A place like Twinkle Twinkle Little Store is essential to their craft. Miller and her husband, Tim, have faced their share of ridicule from customers and community members in the past. Especially with their new location, prominently located on the city’s main drag, Miller wants their store to be a place of acceptance for any and all beliefs, as long as a person’s beliefs don’t harm others or the believer themselves.
“There’s no reason that we should be hidden. Our goal was to be on a main route in Cheyenne, where it’s not trying to hide away from the general public,” Miller said. “It’s trying to be a bridge for people to come together and see what we’re all about. It’s not just for certain community. We are catering to everyone and there’s absolutely zero judgment in our space.
“That is something that I love about being a part of this community. Every meetup group that we have, every get-together that we have, there has not been a single fight or disagreement. They understand that not everybody thinks exactly like they do, and they don’t diss them for that. They’re accepting of that, and that’s why I love to be a part of this community for that reason. They’re the most non-judgmental people that I’ve ever met in my entire life.”
As far as what drives strangers to ridicule her and her store, Miller might never know. People have been offended by their selling of crystals that some believe have a metaphysical effect on mood or presence. They’ve certainly been criticized for their supply of tarot cards and texts on alternative religions. Miller said she has had to ask people to leave the store, sometimes ban them, for not being respectful of the space.
Both Walsh and Miller agreed on the distinction between religion and spirituality. They are independent ideas that can overlap or function separate from one another.
“I consider myself to be extremely spiritual person. Courtney Walsh and I couldn’t walk a more similar path. We’re very thankful and we appreciate our life, and we appreciate everything around us, and it’s all here for us to enjoy,” Miller said. “That’s the most beautiful part of it is that we have access to all this beauty, and we appreciate it.”
Conflict between teachings of organized religions and the spiritual beliefs of Miller and other intuitives have always been present. The using of something as basic as crystals, for example, leads to dispute. There’s also the misconception that they worship the devil, which she said is “not even in our vocabulary.”
“The stigma that’s put into people’s minds and the reason why they don’t understand (what we believe in) is just only because they may be naive, in a sense, because that’s what they’re used to hearing,” Miller continued. “Organized religion has pushed that into play for them, and it has made it look like everything that is not what they believe is bad. That’s what we’re trying to change for people.
“You can be Christian and still enjoy beautiful crystals. How is this such a horrible thing? That’s something that I don’t know, and I hope that someone could explain that to me so I’m able to grasp it, too. And that’s why I love talking to other people about different things that they may believe, but it’s a lot of that misunderstanding about who we are.”
Cheyenne needs healing
Lisa Marie Ansell is one such practicing intuitive located in Cheyenne who leads a meditation group at Twinkle Twinkle Little Store. A native of the Cheyenne River Sioux, she finds spiritual connection in “the wind, the air, the trees, the mountains.”
“When people mock (what we do) or when people are fearful of it, they’re fearful of themselves,” Ansell said. “They’re fearful of their own nature.
“In this culture, there’s a distinct separation between self and God and self and nature, that God is outside of nature, but God is nature. So in essence, they are afraid of themselves, and need to know the God in themselves, because we’re all born with these gifts.”
Since 2005, Ansell has been practicing her craft for emotional and psychological healing purposes for those who have experienced unreconciled trauma in the past.
It’s a taxing role to play, given that these meetings are often on the subject of family and friends who have died by accidental circumstance or suicide. Her sessions are spent connecting her clientele with these loved ones through channels of energy through her body, she said.
She likens the feeling to the overwhelming release of oxytocin you feel when interacting with a pet — enough to make her heart pound and the hairs of her arm stand on end. A result as extreme as this only occurs in roughly 30% of her consultations. The rest are spent catching up with clients like a counselor, assessing items and channeling messages from loved ones, when the feeling arises.
Cheyenne is the perfect place to practice her craft. Ansell, ever aware of local skepticism, has also observed a community that is focused on personal healing, one slowly becoming more accepting of metaphysical practices that, for many years, have been mocked.
This is her way of helping, and she doesn’t plan on taking it anywhere else.
“When I first came to Cheyenne, the spirit had given me the message that Cheyenne brings in those who need to be healed,” she said. “And then those, when they are healed, heal Cheyenne, because she herself needs to be healed.”
