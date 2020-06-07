Ann and William Hampton of Evanston, Wyoming are happy to announce the engagement of their daughter, Melinda Skinner of Cheyenne, to Charles Retz, also of Cheyenne.
Melinda graduated in 2007 from Evanston High School, and in 2012 from the University of Wyoming with her Bachelor of Science in nursing. She is currently employed as a critical care nurse.
Charles, son of John and the late Deb Retz of Cheyenne, graduated in 2007 from Cheyenne East High school. He then graduated from Laramie County Community College in 2009 with an Associate of Arts in general studies, and in 2011 with an Associate of Applied Science in paramedicine. Charles then graduated in 2015 from the University of Wyoming with a Bachelor of Art in psychology, and is currently attending Columbia Southern University to pursue his Master of Public Health degree. Charles is employed as a critical care paramedic and private contractor.
The couple will wed Nov. 1 in Mexico, and a reception will follow in spring 2021 in Cheyenne.