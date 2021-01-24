Family first: Cheyenne-based rappers lean on each other, their community to grow

It’s 10 p.m. on a cold Thursday night, and Central Avenue is a ghost town. All the downtown storefronts have their signs flipped to “closed,” but across from The Plains Hotel, loud music is escaping from a brightly lit building – thumping like a heartbeat.
In fall 2020, Cheyenne-born performer Dominic Syracuse approached Dillinger’s cocktail bar with an idea to create Cheyenne’s only comedy open mic series. The weekly event was so successful, they added a musician’s open mic on Thursday nights.
But a few weeks ago, something shifted. Suddenly it wasn’t just singer/songwriter types heading downtown every Thursday with their acoustic guitars in tow. Rappers and other hip-hop artists started showing up, and their performances became so popular, Syracuse designated half the night for such performers. Now, the event is peeling back the curtain on Cheyenne’s underground hip-hop scene.
Getting started
Alex Simkins has gone by “Simmi” since fifth-grade football. But after he shared a stage with rapper Jeremy Villeneuve, (a.k.a. Broozer Laroo) at the age of 16, Villeneuve gave him a new nickname: Simmi The Prophet.
The Central High School graduate decided to make that his stage name, which took on a deeper meaning when Villeneuve died June 22.
“He’s the one who really got me into it,” Simkins said of his rap mentor. “He told me that I needed to focus on it, and really put my heart and mind into it.”
Simkins has always been a writer, but at the age of 12, he switched his focus to writing music. By 15, he snagged his first live performance: opening up for rapper Chris Webby at Hodi’s Half Note in Fort Collins, Colorado. Today, he’s 22 and has three albums under his belt.
Simkins’ passion for music is so infectious, his adoptive brother, Bailey Bryson Alvarez (aka BaBi LoUie), credits him in starting his own rap career.
“Once I moved back here, I showed Simmi my freestyles,” said Alvarez, who was raised in Cheyenne, but spent five years in South Carolina. “He’s really the reason that I took it serious, and actually started structuring real songs and actually writing music. He’s kind of like the godfather of why I started all this.”
Simkins has been performing at the open mics for about a month now, and Alvarez, 20, made his debut Jan. 14. They plan to perform at the event weekly, using it both as a space to express themselves and as a platform to premier new singles.
The pair are completely self-taught, both from a musical and production standpoint. Alvarez records, mixes and masters all his songs on his iPhone via Garageband, while Simkins likes to record in actual studios – which he did for the first time at the age of 13 at Cheyenne’s Presidential Studio – when he can, but lately he’s been recording in the car with Alvarez.
“If somebody tells you that you need a studio to record, they’re lying to you,” Alvarez said. “You’ve got a studio in your pocket.”
Beating the odds
Ironically, Simkins and Alvarez have been more productive during the COVID-19 pandemic than ever. They’ve been writing nonstop, performing at the open mic and even teamed up for a side hustle in May. The business, S.T.P.B.N Productions, was formed with their other brother, Kaelan Bryson Naude, to create and edit music videos at a lower, more accessible rate.
Their first client was fellow open mic regular YVM Prynce, whose shooting day coincided with Cheyenne’s largest Black Lives Matter protest over the summer. They incorporated scenes from the BLM demonstration into the video, which was released June 9 and featured a tribute to George Floyd in the credits.
“After that day, I was like, ‘OK, cool. This is gonna be a good partnership, this is going to be a good team,’” Simkins said. “No matter what we do, this is another very talented friend that we’re gonna be able to have for a long time.”
Similar to their recording background, the brothers taught themselves how to shoot, edit and produce video content, and they cite YouTube as one of their go-to sources whenever they needed to learn something new. They’re still in the early stages of their business, and don’t know if it’ll do more than make them a little extra cash, but Simkins said he’s proud of the initial video and hopes to form more partnerships with local artists.
Simkins and Alvarez agree one of the best parts of S.T.P.B.N Productions has been hearing unreleased music from local rappers. Although the scene is small, and they might appear to be competitors, Alvarez said the artists prefer to collaborate, rather than fight for attention.
“That’s what it needs to be here,” Alvarez said. “Confrontation is cool, like that causes clout, but we can get clout by all loving each other and making an amazing music scene down here.”
Simkins agreed.
“Without a doubt, there is strength in numbers and power in knowledge, so it’s better to come together,” he said. “It’s better to have a bigger … more talented team with more people than it is to have smaller teams that are all trying to compete to be the best. We can all be the best together.”
Building a community
That attitude has resulted in a tight-knit group of artists who are constantly collaborating. In the process, they’re building the hip-hop scene in an area that’s more commonly synonymous with country music and rodeo.
Simkins added that Cheyenne is a small city, so word of mouth is an invaluable currency when it comes to promoting hip-hop music. The small population also made it easier to find each other – every rapper knows someone who he knows, so everybody is connected.
Social media is their other key tool, which Alvarez said is particularly important for building a fan base/listener base.
“You are your business. You definitely have to focus on your brand, and building and expanding your brand in any way possible on social media,” he said. “It takes time, but once you learn how to use certain tools that they give you, it’s right there. It’s for free. It’s like everything you could ask for.”
Although they’ll always consider Cheyenne home, the brothers are planning to hit the road later in the year to promote their music and grow their brands even more. Simkins has some connections in Arizona from a previous gig, so he’ll take a road trip down there and to California and Nevada to play for as many people as possible.
“We want it to grow here and get things, like, poppin’ for artists and for us here, but we also know that it’s unrealistic to think that we can do it just here,” he said. “So our next goal is (to) expand and keep doing the same thing we’re doing. We’re trying to get everybody to hear – we want the world to know what we’re saying.”
Looking forward
Like most artists, Alvarez and Simkins are optimistic about 2021. They want to perform live as much as possible, and they’ll continue to write songs inspired by their personal experiences. Both identify as lyrical musicians who place great emphasis on storytelling, and Simkins is also a creative writer who hopes to add “author” and “screenwriter” to his list of accomplishments someday.
Alvarez said a lot of the writing he does is inspired by his brothers and the rest of his family, who have helped him stay on the path he’s on now. Simkins completely agreed, adding their family is his biggest motivation.
“Everything that I do is for my people,” he said. “Everything we do is for our family. Everything we do is for our city and the people that we care about.
“Why I originally started taking it (music) fully serious is not really for the personal benefit of me like getting rich or famous,” Alvarez added. “My main goal is to get my brothers happy and, like, my mother and my grandma happy, and to the place where they want to be in life. If none of that helps me at the end of the day, but it helps my family, my goal is set.”