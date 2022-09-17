Online shopping is king, so it’s time for the independent fashion boutique to capitalize on the craze for locally sourced products.

Cheyenne has its share of boutiques throughout downtown, the majority of which sell women’s apparel. They’re relatively spread out and difficult to find – unless a person takes the time to wander the streets on a given afternoon.

