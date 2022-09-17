Online shopping is king, so it’s time for the independent fashion boutique to capitalize on the craze for locally sourced products.
Cheyenne has its share of boutiques throughout downtown, the majority of which sell women’s apparel. They’re relatively spread out and difficult to find – unless a person takes the time to wander the streets on a given afternoon.
In essence, the Cheyenne Downtown Business Association events committee decided to pull seven of the shops together and bring them – and their models – to the streets.
On Sept. 22, head to the back parking lot behind the Paramount Cafe for The Fashion Experience: A Downtown Fashion Show and Boutique Crawl, featuring a full-length runway.
Stacy Koch, a member of the CDBA events committee, said the event was created to expose local businesses to residents that might not devote much time to downtown.
“The organization is looking at ways to bring the community downtown,” Koch said. “But my personal belief is that if you get out of your car and walk around downtown, you find the beauty that exists down here already.
“So getting people out of their car and finding a good reason to be downtown will help grow our downtown community and people spending money downtown will support all of our businesses.”
The back patio of the Paramount, referred to as “The Garden,” is usually dressed up in vegetation, outdoor tables on woven rugs and dim mood lighting. This space will be restructured for the fashion show, broken down and organized into a sea of chairs surrounding a catwalk stretching out into the parking lot.
On the catwalk, models who are selected and dressed by the different boutiques in town, will strut the runway showing off the offerings of local fashion outlets. After a 30-minute show, boutiques will return to their storefronts and offer special deals on their clothing until 9 p.m.
Alexis Drake, Little Moon Boutique, Luxury Lane Boutique, The One & Only Boutique, Legacy Brand Collective, The Emporium and Indigo Buffalo Turquoise will be featured in the show.
Koch’s hope is that this will bring some exposure to the participating businesses, and display what downtown has to offer. The business association plans to continue this series and promote downtown Cheyenne through varied community events.
The series wouldn’t just be limited to clothing.
“The goal is to turn this event into a series we do once a quarter,” Koch said. “We’ll feature a different industry each quarter. Some of the ideas we’ve tossed around are doing ‘a taste of Cheyenne,’ where we have all of our restaurants giving out know small bites to taste, getting people walking around downtown.”
The Downtown Fashion Show is free. Attendees can reserve a a four-person table for $100, which includes a bottle of wine.
Will Carpenter is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s Arts and Entertainment/Features Reporter. He can be reached by email at wcarpenter@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3135. Follow him on Twitter @will_carp_.