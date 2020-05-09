No, the COVID-19 crisis is not over. But we’re starting to see the data that proves that social distancing practices are garnering positive results, and that’s reason enough to celebrate. And what better way to do so than with a little dance party?
This playlist was compiled as something to sing along to, rather than sulk with. We’re tired of sad songs – it’s time to look on the bright side and polish our dancing skills so we’re ready to go when the dance floors open up again.
“September” by Earth, Wind & Fire
While typing this entry, I had to take a break to snap along to this song. I simply could not help myself. This is the type of hit that even little ones have heard at some point, whether it was on TV or at a family wedding when everyone was up dancing along, and it’s beloved for a reason.
“I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me)” by Whitney Houston
Trying to describe why this song is legendary is basically an insult to Houston’s genius. It simply just is. From the catchy intro to the dramatic bridge leading up to the iconic chorus, this song is simply feel-good perfection.
“Fashion” by The Royal Concept
I recently started listening to Swedish rock band The Royal Concept upon the suggestion of a friend with great taste in music, and I was not disappointed. This fun-loving song is essentially about a relationship between the singer and their special someone, a fashionista who’s hard to love, but their sense of style makes up for it.
“You Can Cry Tomorrow” by Betty Who
As someone who’s fan-girled over Australian-American artist Betty Who in concert, I can confidently say she’s one of the few musicians who still appreciates old-school dance music. She’s largely inspired by her pop princess predecessors of the ’80s, and it shows in this hit, which features perfect lyrics such as “Get outta your head, this isn’t the end.”
“Good as Hell” by Lizzo
If you haven’t been living under a rock for the past year and a half, you know Lizzo is the Next Big Thing. (Yes, she was snubbed by Billie Eilish at the Grammy’s, and I’m still not over it.) If you’re feeling down, I’m fairly sure it’s scientifically proven that putting on anything (but especially this) by this hip-hop/pop/flute-playing queen will cure you.
“Feels” by Calvin Harris, featuring Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry and Big Sean
Want to fast-forward to spring and get right to the heat of summer? This pop banger will make you feel like you’re on a beach in Malibu sipping something sweet, refreshing and likely of the alcoholic variety, and it’s all thanks to the combined talents of some of pop and hip-hop’s finest.
“I Know a Place” by MUNA
I recently came across this song on a random Spotify indie playlist, and it’s my latest obsession. Electro-pop group MUNA’s mix of intoxicating hooks and joyful lyrics (such as the close-to-home “I, I know a place where you don’t need protection”) will make you want to skip to the car and crank this up for a joy ride during golden hour (with the windows down and the Wyoming wind running through your hair, of course).
“Cut to the Feeling” by Carly Rae Jepsen
Speaking of warm, sandy beaches, there’s a reason this CRJ bop is the theme song for the MTV reality show “Siesta Key.” Try to listen to it without jumping up and down, or with a straight face. Truly, I dare you. It’s impossible.
“Shut Up and Dance” by WALK THE MOON
This title says it all, honestly. Indie rock band Walk the Moon knows how to make you get up and groove, and this time they’re commanding you to do so. This song is 100% guaranteed to have you twirling around your living room, pretending like you’re out tearing up the dance floor with your friends.
“Company You Keep” by Maren Morris
Maren Morris has mastered the art of blending country, rock, pop and a dash of rhythm and blues, and this song showcases that wonderfully. It’s also full of feel-good lyrics such as “Anything with you / Sounds fun to me / It’s all about the company you keep” remind us that even during a pandemic, we can always turn to loved ones around us for support.
“Up!” by Shania Twain
This country jam is truly the definition of a feel-good song. Lyrics like “Can only go up from here / Up, up, up / Where the clouds gonna clear,” are the perfect message of positivity that everybody old enough to understand the details of COVID-19 needs to hear.
“Here Comes the Sun” by The Beatles
I dare you to listen to this song without letting a smile creep onto your face. As we all know, you simply can’t go wrong with this timeless tune from The Beatles. However, if you want to listen to a different classic to boost your mood, we also highly recommend “Hey Jude.”