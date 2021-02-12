Here’s a list of movies now playing in Cheyenne. Local theaters are noted at the end of each capsule. Summaries provided by the Los Angeles Times and IMDB.
Note: Frontier 9 is still closed.
“The Croods: A New Age” (PG) The prehistoric family the Croods are challenged by a rival family the Bettermans, who claim to be better and more evolved. With Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone, Ryan Reynolds. Written by Kevin Hageman, Dan Hageman, Paul Fisher, Bob Logan, Kirk DeMicco and Chris Sanders. Directed by Joel Crawford. (1:35) Capitol 12
“Judas and the Black Messiah” (R) The story of Fred Hampton, Chairman of the Illinois Black Panther Party, and his fateful betrayal by FBI informant William O’Neal. With Daniel Kaluuya, LaKeith Stanfield, Jesse Plemons. Written by Will Berson, Shaka King, Kenneth Lucas and Keith Lucas. Directed by Shaka King. (2:06) Capitol 12
“Land” (PG-13) A bereaved woman seeks out a new life, off the grid in Wyoming. With Robin Wright, Demián Bichir, Sarah Dawn Pledge. Written by Jesse Chatham and Erin Dignam. Directed by Robin Wright. (1:29) Capitol 12
“The Little Things” (R) Two cops – one veteran investigator and one novice – track down a serial killer. With Denzel Washington, Rami Malek, Jared Leto. Written and directed by John Lee Hancock. (2:07) Capitol 12
“The Marksman” (PG-13) A rancher on the Arizona border becomes the unlikely defender of a young Mexican boy desperately fleeing the cartel assassins who’ve pursued him into the U.S. With Katheryn Winnick, Liam Neeson, Teresa Ruiz. Written by Chris Charles, Danny Kravitz and Robert Lorenz. Directed by Robert Lorenz. (1:48) Capitol 12
“Monster Hunter” (PG-13) When Lt. Artemis and her loyal soldiers are transported to a new world, they engage in a desperate battle for survival against enormous enemies with incredible powers. Feature film based on the video game by Capcom. With Milla Jovovich, Tony Jaa, T.I. Written by Paul W.S. Anderson based on the video game series by Kaname Fujioka. Directed by Paul W.S. Anderson. (1:39) Capitol 12
“News of the World” (PG-13) A Civil War veteran agrees to deliver a girl, taken by the Kiowa people years ago, to her aunt and uncle, against her will. They travel hundreds of miles and face grave dangers as they search for a place that either can call home. With Tom Hanks, Elizabeth Marvel, Ray McKinnon. Written by Paul Greengrass and Luke Davies based on the novel by Paulette Jiles. Directed by Paul Greengrass. (1:58) Capitol 12
“The Phantom of the Opera” (PG-13) A young soprano becomes the obsession of a disfigured and murderous musical genius who lives beneath the Paris Opéra House. With Gerard Butler, Emmy Rossum and Patrick Wilson. Written by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Joel Schumacher based on the novel by Gaston Leroux. Directed by Joel Schumacher. (2:23) Capitol 12
“The Right One” (R) Sara, a novelist struggling with writer’s block, needs inspiration —and finds it when she meets Godfrey, a down-on-his-luck oddball who constantly changes personas and alter egos in order to cope with his past and avoid reality. With Cleopatra Coleman, Nick Thune, Iliza Shlesinger. Written and directed by Ken Mok. (1:35) Capitol 12
“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” (PG) Four teenage mutant ninja turtles emerge from the shadows to protect New York City from a gang of criminal ninjas. With Judith Hoag, Elias Koteas, Josh Pais. Written by Todd W. Langen and Bobby Herbeck based on characters created by Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird. Directed by Steve Barron. (1:33) Capitol 12
“Wonder Woman 1984” (PG-13) Rewind to the 1980s as Wonder Woman’s next big screen adventure finds her facing two all-new foes: Max Lord and The Cheetah. With Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig. Written by Patty Jenkins, Geoff Johns and Dave Callaham based on the characters created by William Moulton Marston. (2:31) Capitol 12
OTHER AREA THEATERS
LOVELAND
Metrolux 14
“The Croods: A New Age”
“Fatale”
“Judas and the Black Messiah”
“Land”
“The Little Things”
“The Marksman”
“Monster Hunter”
“Music”
“News of the World”
“Our Friend”
“Son of the South’
“The War with Grandpa”
“Wonder Woman 1984”
FORT COLLINS
Cinemark 16
“Crazy Rich Asians”
“The Croods: A New Age”
“Fifty Shades of Grey”
“Judas and the Black Messiah”
“Land”
“The Little Things”
“The Marksman”
“Monster Hunter”
“My Bloody Valentine”
“News of the World”
“The Notebook”
“Our Friend”
“Pretty in Pink” 35th Anniversary
“Wonder Woman 1984”
The Lyric is closed for regular screenings but open for patio hangs (sometimes with live music) and private screenings from 1-6 p.m. Friday-Sunday.