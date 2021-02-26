Here’s a list of movies now playing in Cheyenne. Local theaters are noted at the end of each capsule. Summaries provided by the Los Angeles Times and IMDB.
Note: Frontier 9 is still closed.
“The Blithe Spirit” (PG-13) A spiritualist medium holds a seance for a writer suffering from writer’s block but accidentally summons the spirit of his deceased first wife, which leads to an increasingly complex love triangle with his current wife of five years. With Dan Stevens, Isla Fisher, Aimee-Ffion Edwards. Written by Piers Ashworth, Meg Leonard and Nick Moorcroft based on the play by Noël Coward. Directed by Edward Hall. (1:35) Capitol 12
“The Breakfast Club” (R) Five high school students meet in Saturday detention and discover how they have a lot more in common than they thought. With Emilio Estevez, Judd Nelson, Molly Ringwald. Written and directed by John Hughes. (1:37) Capitol 12
“The Croods: A New Age” (PG) The prehistoric family the Croods are challenged by a rival family the Bettermans, who claim to be better and more evolved. With Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone, Ryan Reynolds. Written by Kevin Hageman, Dan Hageman, Paul Fisher, Bob Logan, Kirk DeMicco and Chris Sanders. Directed by Joel Crawford. (1:35) Capitol 12
“The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug” (PG-13) The dwarves, along with Bilbo Baggins and Gandalf the Grey, continue their quest to reclaim Erebor, their homeland, from Smaug. Bilbo Baggins is in possession of a mysterious and magical ring. With Ian McKellen, Martin Freeman, Richard Armitage. Written by Fran Walsh, Philippa Boyens, Peter Jackson and Guillermo del Toro based on the novel by J.R.R. Tolkien. (2:41) Capitol 12
“Land” (PG-13) A bereaved woman seeks out a new life, off the grid in Wyoming. With Robin Wright, Demián Bichir, Sarah Dawn Pledge. Written by Jesse Chatham and Erin Dignam. Directed by Robin Wright. (1:29) Capitol 12
“The Little Things” (R) Two cops – one veteran investigator and one novice – track down a serial killer. With Denzel Washington, Rami Malek, Jared Leto. Written and directed by John Lee Hancock. (2:07) Capitol 12
“The Marksman” (PG-13) A rancher on the Arizona border becomes the unlikely defender of a young Mexican boy desperately fleeing the cartel assassins who’ve pursued him into the U.S. With Katheryn Winnick, Liam Neeson, Teresa Ruiz. Written by Chris Charles, Danny Kravitz and Robert Lorenz. Directed by Robert Lorenz. (1:48) Capitol 12
“Nomadland” (R) After losing everything in the Great Recession, a woman embarks on a journey through the American West, living as a van-dwelling modern-day nomad. With Frances McDormand, David Strathairn, Linda May. Written by Chloé Zhao based on the book by Jessica Bruder. Directed by Chloé Zhao. (1:48) Capitol 12
“Tom & Jerry” (PG) Adaptation of the classic Hanna-Barbera property, which reveals how Tom and Jerry first meet and form their rivalry. With Chloë Grace Moretz and Michael Peña. Written by Kevin Costello based on the characters created by William Hanna and Joseph Barbera. Directed by Tim Story. (1:41) Capitol 12
“Wonder Woman 1984” (PG-13) Rewind to the 1980s as Wonder Woman’s next big screen adventure finds her facing two all-new foes: Max Lord and The Cheetah. With Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig. Written by Patty Jenkins, Geoff Johns and Dave Callaham based on the characters created by William Moulton Marston. (2:31) Capitol 12
OTHER AREA THEATERS
LOVELAND
Metrolux 14
“The Croods: A New Age”
“Land”
“The Little Things”
“The Marksman”
“Monster Hunter”
“News of the World”
“Nomadland”
“Safer at Home”
“Tom & Jerry”
“The War with Grandpa”
“Willy’s Wonderland”
“Wonder Woman 1984”
FORT COLLINS
Cinemark 16
“Crisis”
“The Croods: A New Age”
“Land”
“The Little Things”
“The Marksman”
“News of the World”
“Tom & Jerry”
“The War with Grandpa”
“Wonder Woman 1984”
The Lyric is closed for regular screenings but open for private screenings and patio hangs (sometimes with live music) from 1-3 p.m. Friday-Sunday.