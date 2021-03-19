Here’s a list of movies now playing in Cheyenne. Local theaters are noted at the end of each capsule. Summaries provided by the Los Angeles Times and IMDB.
Note: Frontier 9 is still closed.
“Blithe Spirit” (PG-13) A spiritualist medium holds a seance for a writer suffering from writer’s block but accidentally summons the spirit of his deceased first wife, which leads to an increasingly complex love triangle with his current wife of five years. With Dan Stevens, Isla Fisher, Aimee-Ffion Edwards. Written by Piers Ashworth, Meg Leonard and Nick Moorcroft based on the play by Noël Coward. Directed by Edward Hall. (1:35) Capitol 12
“Boogie” (R) Coming-of-age story of Alfred “Boogie” Chin, a basketball phenom living in Queens, New York, who dreams of one day playing in the NBA. While his parents pressure him to focus on earning a scholarship to an elite college, Boogie must find a way to navigate a new girlfriend, high school, on-court rivals and the burden of expectation. With Taylor Takahashi, Pamelyn Chee, Jorge Lendeborg Jr. Written and directed by Eddie Huang. (1:29) Capitol 12
“Chaos Walking” (PG-13) A dystopian world where there are no women and all living creatures can hear each other’s thoughts in a stream of images, words, and sounds called Noise. With Tom Holland, Daisy Ridley, Demián Bichir. Written by Patrick Ness and Christopher Ford based on the book “The Knife of Never Letting Go” by Patrick Ness. Directed by Doug Liman. (1:49) Capitol 12
“The Croods: A New Age” (PG) The prehistoric family the Croods are challenged by a rival family the Bettermans, who claim to be better and more evolved. With Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone, Ryan Reynolds. Written by Kevin Hageman, Dan Hageman, Paul Fisher, Bob Logan, Kirk DeMicco and Chris Sanders. Directed by Joel Crawford. (1:35) Capitol 12
“Land” (PG-13) A bereaved woman seeks out a new life, off the grid in Wyoming. With Robin Wright, Demián Bichir, Sarah Dawn Pledge. Written by Jesse Chatham and Erin Dignam. Directed by Robin Wright. (1:29) Capitol 12
“The Marksman” (PG-13) A rancher on the Arizona border becomes the unlikely defender of a young Mexican boy desperately fleeing the cartel assassins who’ve pursued him into the U.S. With Katheryn Winnick, Liam Neeson, Teresa Ruiz. Written by Chris Charles, Danny Kravitz and Robert Lorenz. Directed by Robert Lorenz. (1:48) Capitol 12
“Raya and the Last Dragon” (PG) In a realm known as Kumandra, a re-imagined Earth inhabited by an ancient civilization, a warrior named Raya is determined to find the last dragon. With Kelly Marie Tran, Awkwafina, Gemma Chan. Written by Qui Nguyen and Adele Lim, Paul Briggs, Don Hall, Adele Lim, Carlos López Estrada, Kiel Murray, Qui Nguyen, John Ripa and Dean Wellins. (1:54) Capitol 12
“My Salinger Year” (R) A college grad takes a clerical job working for the literary agent of the renowned, reclusive writer J.D. Salinger. With Margaret Qualley, Sigourney Weaver, Douglas Booth. Written and directed by Philippe Falardeau based on the novel by Joanna Smith Rakoff. (1:41) Capitol 12
“Tom & Jerry” (PG) Adaptation of the classic Hanna-Barbera property, which reveals how Tom and Jerry first meet and form their rivalry. With Chloë Grace Moretz and Michael Peña. Written by Kevin Costello based on the characters created by William Hanna and Joseph Barbera. Directed by Tim Story. (1:41) Capitol 12
“Wonder Woman 1984” (PG-13) Rewind to the 1980s as Wonder Woman’s next big screen adventure finds her facing two all-new foes: Max Lord and The Cheetah. With Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig. Written by Patty Jenkins, Geoff Johns and Dave Callaham based on the characters created by William Moulton Marston. (2:31) Capitol 12
