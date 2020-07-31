Here’s a list of movies now playing in Cheyenne. Local theaters are noted at the end of each capsule. Summaries provided by the Los Angeles Times and IMDB.
"The Big Lebowski" (R) Jeff "The Dude" Lebowski, mistaken for a millionaire of the same name, seeks restitution for his ruined rug and enlists his bowling buddies to help get it. With Jeff Bridges, John Goodman, Julianne Moore. Written by Ethan Coen, Joel Coen. Directed by Joel Coen, Ethan Coen. (1:57) Capitol 12
“Deadpool” (R) A wisecracking mercenary gets experimented on and becomes immortal but ugly, and sets out to track down the man who ruined his looks. With Ryan Reynolds, Morena Baccarin, T.J. Miller. Written by Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick. Directed by Tim Miller. (1:48) Capitol 12
"Harry Potter and the Dealthy Hallows Part 1" (PG-13) As Harry, Ron and Hermione race against time and evil to destroy the Horcruxes, they uncover the existence of the three most powerful objects in the wizarding world: the Deathly Hallows. With Daniel Radcliffe, Alan Rickman, Helena Bonham Carter. Written by Steve Kloves and based on the novel by J.K. Rowling. Directed by David Yates. (2:26) Capitol 12
"Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince" (PG) As Harry Potter begins his sixth year at Hogwarts, he discovers an old book marked as "the property of the Half-Blood Prince" and begins to learn more about Lord Voldemort's dark past. With Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint. Written by Steve Kloves based on the novel by J.K. Rowling. Directed by David Yates. (2:33) Capitol 12
"Jaws" (PG) When a killer shark unleashes chaos on a beach community, it's up to a local sheriff, a marine biologist, and an old seafarer to hunt the beast down. With Roy Scheider, Robert Shaw, Richard Dreyfuss. Written by Peter Benchley and Carl Gottlieb. Directed by Steven Spielberg. (2:04) Capitol 12
"Jump Shot: The Kenny Sailors Story" (Not Rated) Jump Shot uncovers the inspiring true story of Kenny Sailors, the proclaimed developer of the modern day jump shot in basketball. He defined the game, but only now is he ready to share his thoughts on why the game never defined him. With Kenny Sailors, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant. Written by Jacob Hamilton and Thaddeus D. Matula. Directed by Jacob Hamilton. (1:19) Capitol 12
“Jurassic Park” (PG-13) A pragmatic paleontologist visiting an almost complete theme park is tasked with protecting a couple of kids after a power failure causes the park’s cloned dinosaurs to run loose. With Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum. Written by Michael Crichton and David Koepp based on the novel by Michael Crichton. Directed by Steven Spielberg. (2:07) Capitol 12
"The Rental" (R) Two couples rent a vacation home for what should be a celebratory weekend get-away. With Dan Stevens, Alison Brie, Sheila Vand. Written by Dave Franco, Joe Swanberg and Mike Demski. Directed by Dave Franco. (1:28) Capitol 12
NEW! "Summerland" (PG) During World War II, an Englishwoman (Gemma Arterton) opens her heart to an evacuee after initially resolving to be rid of him in this moving journey of womanhood, love and friendship. With Gemma Arterton, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Penelope Wilton. Written and directed by Jessica Swale. (1:39) Capitol 12
“Trolls World Tour” (PG) When the Queen of the Hard Rock Trolls tries to take over all the Troll kingdoms, Queen Poppy and her friends try different ways to save all the Trolls. With Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, Rachel Bloom. Written by Jonathan Aibel, Glenn Berger, Maya Forbes, Wallace Wolodarsky, Elizabeth Tippet, Jonathan Aibel and Glenn Berger based on the characters created by Thomas Dam. Directed by Walt Dohrn and David P. Smith. (1:31) Capitol 12
"Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)" (G) A poor but hopeful boy seeks one of the five coveted golden tickets that will send him on a tour of Willy Wonka's mysterious chocolate factory. With Gene Wilder, Jack Albertson, Peter Ostrum. Written by Roald Dahl. Directed by Mel Stuart. (1:40) Capitol 12
"The Wretched" (Not rated) A defiant teenage boy, struggling with his parents' imminent divorce, faces off with a thousand year-old witch, who is living beneath the skin of and posing as the woman next door. With John-Paul Howard, Piper Curda, Jamison Jones. Written and directed by Brett Pierce and Drew T. Pierce. (1:35) Capitol 12
Note: Frontier 9 is still closed.
OTHER AREA THEATERS
LOVELAND
Metrolux 14
*Still closed
FORT COLLINS
Cinemark 16
*Still closed
The Lyric
"The Dark Crystal"
"The Rental"
"The Shadow of Violence"
"Summerland"