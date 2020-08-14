Here’s a list of movies now playing in Cheyenne. Local theaters are noted at the end of each capsule. Summaries provided by the Los Angeles Times and IMDB.
"Beauty and the Beast" (PG) A selfish Prince is cursed to become a monster for the rest of his life, unless he learns to fall in love with a beautiful young woman he keeps prisoner. With Emma Watson, Dan Stevens, Luke Evans. Written by Stephen Chbosky and Evan Spiliotopoulos based on the original 1991 animated film by Linda Woolverton. (2:09) Capital 12
"Blazing Saddles" (R) In order to ruin a western town, a corrupt politician appoints a black Sheriff, who promptly becomes his most formidable adversary. With Cleavon Little, Gene Wilder, Slim Pickens. Written by Mel Brooks, Norman Steinberg, Andrew Bergman, Richard Pryor, Alan Uger and Andrew Bergman. Directed by Mel Brooks. (1:33) Capitol 12
"Grown Ups 2" (PG-13) After moving his family back to his hometown to be with his friends and their kids, Lenny finds out that between old bullies, new bullies, schizo bus drivers, drunk cops on skis, and four hundred costumed party crashers sometimes crazy follows you. With Adam Sandler, Kevin James, Chris Rock. Written by Fred Wolf and Adam Sandler. Directed by Dennis Dugan. (1:41) Capitol 12
"Harry Potter and the Dealthy Hallows Part 2" (PG-13) Harry, Ron, and Hermione search for Voldemort's remaining Horcruxes in their effort to destroy the Dark Lord as the final battle rages on at Hogwarts. With Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint. Written by Steve Kloves and based on the novel by J.K. Rowling. Directed by David Yates. (2:26) Capitol 12
"Interstellar" (PG-13) A team of explorers travel through a wormhole in space in an attempt to ensure humanity's survival. With Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain. Written by Jonathan Nolan and Christopher Nolan. Directed by Christopher Nolan. (2:49) Capitol 12
"Iron Man" (PG-13) After being held captive in an Afghan cave, billionaire engineer Tony Stark creates a unique weaponized suit of armor to fight evil. With Robert Downey Jr., Gwyneth Paltrow, Terrence Howard. Written by Mark Fergus, Hawk Ostby, Art Marcum and Matt Holloway. Directed by Jon Favreau. (2:06) Capitol 12
"Jaws" (PG) When a killer shark unleashes chaos on a beach community, it's up to a local sheriff, a marine biologist, and an old seafarer to hunt the beast down. With Roy Scheider, Robert Shaw, Richard Dreyfuss. Written by Peter Benchley and Carl Gottlieb. Directed by Steven Spielberg. (2:04) Capitol 12
“Jurassic Park” (PG-13) A pragmatic paleontologist visiting an almost complete theme park is tasked with protecting a couple of kids after a power failure causes the park’s cloned dinosaurs to run loose. With Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum. Written by Michael Crichton and David Koepp based on the novel by Michael Crichton. Directed by Steven Spielberg. (2:07) Capitol 12
NEW! "Made in Italy" (R) A bohemian artist who travels from London to Italy with his estranged son to sell the house they inherited from his late wife. With Liam Neeson, Valeria Bilello, Micheál Richardson. Written and directed by James D'Arcy. (2:00) Capitol 12
"The NeverEnding Story" (PG) A troubled boy dives into a wondrous fantasy world through the pages of a mysterious book. With Noah Hathaway, Barret Oliver, Tami Stronach. Written by Wolfgang Petersen and Herman Weigel based on the novel by Michael Ende. (1:42) Capitol 12
NEW! "The Tax Collector" (Not yet rated) A "tax collector" working for a local crime lord finds his family's safety compromised when the rival of his boss shows up in L.A. and upends the business. With Bobby Soto, Cinthya Carmona, Shia LaBeouf. Written and directed by David Ayer. (1:35) Capitol 12
"Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)" (G) A poor but hopeful boy seeks one of the five coveted golden tickets that will send him on a tour of Willy Wonka's mysterious chocolate factory. With Gene Wilder, Jack Albertson, Peter Ostrum. Written by Roald Dahl. Directed by Mel Stuart. (1:40) Capitol 12
"Unforgiven" (R) Retired Old West gunslinger William Munny reluctantly takes on one last job, with the help of his old partner Ned Logan and a young man, The "Schofield Kid." With Clint Eastwood, Gene Hackman, Morgan Freeman. Written by David Webb Peoples. Directed by Clint Eastwood. (2:10) Capitol 12
Note: Frontier 9 is still closed.
THE CHINOOK DRIVE-IN AT TERRY BISON RANCH
"The Lego Batman Movie" then "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" Friday, Aug. 14 through Sunday, Aug. 16.
"Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets" then "The Goonies" on Monday, Aug. 17
"The Goonies" then "Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets" on Tuesday, Aug. 18
"Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets" then "The Goonies" on Wednesday, Aug. 19
"The Goonies" then "Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets" on Thursday, Aug. 20
OTHER AREA THEATERS
LOVELAND
Metrolux 14
*Still closed
FORT COLLINS
Cinemark 16
"Back to the Future"
"Beauty and the Beast"
"Despicable Me"
"The Goonies"
"Ghostbusters"
"The Hunt"
"Jurassic Park"
"Jumanji: The Next Level"
"Raiders of the Lost Ark"
The Lyric
"Pee-wee's Big Adventure"