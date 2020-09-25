Here’s a list of movies now playing in Cheyenne. Local theaters are noted at the end of each capsule. Summaries provided by the Los Angeles Times and IMDB.
NEW! "Ava" (R) Ava is a deadly assassin who works for a black ops organization, traveling the globe specializing in high profile hits. When a job goes dangerously wrong she is forced to fight for her own survival. With Jessica Chastain, John Malkovich, Common. Written by Matthew Newton. Directed by Tate Taylor. (1:36) Capitol 12
"Bill & Ted Face the Music" (PG-13) Once told they'd save the universe during a time-traveling adventure, 2 would-be rockers from San Dimas, California find themselves as middle-aged dads still trying to crank out a hit song and fulfill their destiny. With Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter, Kristen Schaal. Written by Chris Matheson, Ed Solomon. Directed by Dean Parisot. (1:28) Capitol 12
"The Broken Hearts Gallery" (PG-13) After a break up, a young woman decides to start a gallery where people can leave trinkets from past relationships. With Geraldine Viswanathan, Dacre Montgomery, Utkarsh Ambudkar. Written and directed by Natalie Krinsky. (1:48) Capitol 12
"Creature from the Black Lagoon (1954)" (G) A strange prehistoric beast lurks in the depths of the Amazonian jungle. A group of scientists try to capture the animal and bring it back to civilization for study. With Richard Carlson, Julie Adams, Richard Denning. Written by Harry Essex, Arthur A. Ross, Maurice Zimm and William Alland. Directed by Jack Arnold. (1:19) Capitol 12
"Infidel" (R) An American man, played by Jim Caviezel, is kidnapped after a friend invites him to Cairo to speak out about recent militant uprisings. His wife heads to the city after hearing the news, determined to get him back. With Jim Caviezel, Claudia Karvan, Hal Ozsan. Written and directed by Cyrus Nowrasteh. (1:47) Capitol 12
NEW! "Kajillionaire" (R) A woman's life is turned upside down when her criminal parents invite an outsider to join them on a major heist they're planning. With Evan Rachel Wood, Mark Ivanir, Gina Rodriguez. Written and directed by Miranda July. (1:46) Capitol 12
"The New Mutants" (PG-13) Five young mutants, just discovering their abilities while held in a secret facility against their will, fight to escape their past sins and save themselves. With Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Heaton. Written by Josh Boone and Knate Lee. Directed by Josh Boone. (1:38) Capitol 12
"Ravers" (R) When a contaminated energy drink turns an illegal rave into a nightmare, a germaphobic journalist has to overcome her deepest fears to get her friends out alive. With Natasha Henstridge, Georgia Hirst, Olivier Richters. Written by Luke Foster. Directed by Bernhard Pucher. (1:30) Capitol 12
"The Secrets We Keep" (R) In post-WWII America, a woman, rebuilding her life in the suburbs with her husband, kidnaps her neighbor and seeks vengeance for the heinous war crimes she believes he committed against her. With Noomi Rapace, Joel Kinnaman, Chris Messina. Written by Yuval Adler and Ryan Covington. Directed by Yuval Adler. (1:37) Capitol 12
NEW! "Shortcut" (R) A group of five classmates is trapped inside their school bus after a mysterious creature invade the road. Time runs and every passing minute decreases their survival chances against the constant threats of that unknown entity. With Jack Kane, Andrei Claude, Zak Sutcliffe. Written by Daniele Cosci. Directed by Alessio Liguori. (1:20) Capitol 12
"Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan: Director's Cut" (PG) With the assistance of the Enterprise crew, Admiral Kirk must stop an old nemesis, Khan Noonien Singh, from using the life-generating Genesis Device as the ultimate weapon. With William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy, DeForest Kelley. Written by Harve Bennett, Jack B. Sowards, Nicholas Meyer and Samuel A. Peeples based on the original by Gene Roddenberry. Directed by Nicholas Meyer. (1:53) Capitol 12
"Tenet" (PG-13) Armed with only one word, Tenet, and fighting for the survival of the entire world, a Protagonist journeys through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold in something beyond real time. With John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki. Written and directed by Christopher Nolan. (2:30) Capitol 12
"Unhinged" (R) After a confrontation with an unstable man at an intersection, a woman becomes the target of his rage. With Russell Crowe, Caren Pistorius, Jimmi Simpson. Written by Carl Ellsworth. Directed by Derrick Borte. (1:30) Capitol 12
Note: Frontier 9 is still closed.
THE CHINOOK DRIVE-IN AT TERRY BISON RANCH
"Easy A" then "21 Jump Street" on Friday, Sept. 25
"Easy A" then "21 Jump Street" on Sunday, Sept. 27
OTHER AREA THEATERS
LOVELAND
Metrolux 14
"Bill & Ted Face the Music"
"Black Panther"
"The Broken Hearts Gallery"
"The Empire Strikes Back"
"Fatima"
"Hotel Transylvania"
"Infidel"
"The Last Shift"
"The New Mutants"
"The Secrets We Keep"
"Shortcut"
"Tenet"
"Unhinged"
FORT COLLINS
Cinemark 16
"Akira" in 4K
"Break the Silence: The Movie" (Korean with English subtitles)
"The Broken Hearts Gallery"
"Harry Potter and the Sorceror's Stone"
"How To Train Your Dragon"
"Infidel"
"The Last Shift"
"The New Mutants"
"On the Basis of Sex"
"RBG"
"Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back" 40th Anniversary
"Tenet"
"Unhinged"
The Lyric
"Kajillionaire"
"The Nest"
"Tenet"
"The Way I See It"