Here’s a list of movies now playing in Cheyenne. Local theaters are noted at the end of each capsule. Summaries provided by the Los Angeles Times and IMDB.
Note: Frontier 9 is still closed.
“The Croods: A New Age” (PG) The prehistoric family the Croods are challenged by a rival family the Bettermans, who claim to be better and more evolved. With Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone, Ryan Reynolds. Written by Kevin Hageman, Dan Hageman, Paul Fisher, Bob Logan, Kirk DeMicco and Chris Sanders. Directed by Joel Crawford. (1:35) Capitol 12
“Fatale” (R) After a one-night stand, a successful married man finds himself entangled in a cunning police detective’s latest investigation. With Hilary Swank, Michael Ealy, Mike Colter. Written by David Loughery. Directed by Deon Taylor. (1:42) Capitol 12
“Monster Hunter” (PG-13) When Lt. Artemis and her loyal soldiers are transported to a new world, they engage in a desperate battle for survival against enormous enemies with incredible powers. Feature film based on the video game by Capcom. With Milla Jovovich, Tony Jaa, T.I. Written by Paul W.S. Anderson based on the video game series by Kaname Fujioka. Directed by Paul W.S. Anderson. (1:39) Capitol 12
“News of the World” (PG-13) A Civil War veteran agrees to deliver a girl, taken by the Kiowa people years ago, to her aunt and uncle, against her will. They travel hundreds of miles and face grave dangers as they search for a place that either can call home. With Tom Hanks, Elizabeth Marvel, Ray McKinnon. Written by Paul Greengrass and Luke Davies based on the novel by Paulette Jiles. Directed by Paul Greengrass. (1:58) Capitol 12
“Pinocchio” (PG-13) Old woodcarver Geppetto’s puppet creation, Pinocchio, magically comes to life with dreams of becoming a real boy. Easily led astray, Pinocchio tumbles from one misadventure to another as he is tricked, kidnapped and chased by bandits. With Federico Ielapi, Roberto Benigni, Rocco Papaleo. Written by Carlo Collodi, Matteo Garrone and Massimo Ceccherini. Directed by Matteo Garrone. (2:05) Capitol 12
“Promising Young Woman” (R) A young woman, traumatized by a tragic event in her past, seeks out vengeance against those who cross her path. With Carey Mulligan, Bo Burnham, Alison Brie. Written and directed by Emerald Fennell. (1:53) Capitol 12
“Wonder Woman 1984” (PG-13) Rewind to the 1980s as Wonder Woman’s next big screen adventure finds her facing two all-new foes: Max Lord and The Cheetah. With Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig. Written by Patty Jenkins, Geoff Johns and Dave Callaham based on the characters created by William Moulton Marston. (2:31) Capitol 12
Fort Collins Cinemark 16 is closed temporarily.
The Lyric is closed temporarily.