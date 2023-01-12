Here’s a list of movies now playing in Cheyenne. Local theaters are noted at the end of each capsule. Summaries provided by IMDB.
NEW!“A Man Called Otto” (PG-13) Otto is a grump who’s given up on life following the loss of his wife and wants to end it all. When a young family moves in nearby, he meets his match in quick-witted Marisol, leading to a friendship that will turn his world around. With Tom Hanks, John Higgins, Tony Bingham. Written by David Magee, Fredrik Backman, Hannes Holm. Directed by Marc Forster. (2:6) Capitol 16
“Avatar: The Way of Water” (PG-13) Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, “Avatar: The Way of Water” begins to tell the story of the Sully family, the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure. With Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver. Written by James Cameron, Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver. Directed by James Cameron. (3:12) Capitol 16
“Babylon” (R) A tale of outsized ambition and outrageous excess, it traces the rise and fall of multiple characters during an era of unbridled decadence and depravity in early Hollywood. With Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Jean Smart. Written by Damien Chazelle. Directed by Damien Chazelle. (3:8) Capitol 16
“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (PG-13) The nation of Wakanda is pitted against intervening world powers as they mourn the loss of their king T’Challa. With Tenoch Huerta, Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett. Written by Ryan Coogler, Joe Robert Cole. Directed by Ryan Coogler. (2:41) Capitol 16
NEW!“The Devil Conspiracy” (R) A powerful biotech company has breakthrough technology allowing them to clone history’s most influential people with just a few fragments of DNA. Behind this company is a cabal of Satanists that steals the shroud of Christ, putting them in possession of Jesus’ DNA. With Alice Orr-Ewing, Joe Doyle, Eveline Hall. Written by Ed Alan. Directed by Nathan Frankowski. (1:51) Capitol 16
“I Wanna Dance With Somebody” (PG-13) A joyous, emotional, heartbreaking celebration of the life and music of Whitney Houston, one of the greatest female R&B pop vocalists of all time, tracking her journey from obscurity to musical superstardom. With Naomi Ackie, Stanley Tucci, Ashton Sanders. Written by Anthony McCarten. Directed by Kasi Lemmons. (2:26) Capitol 16
“M3GAN” (PG-13) A robotics engineer at a toy company builds a life-like doll that begins to take on a life of its own.With Allison Williams, Violet McGraw, Amie Donald. Written by Akela Cooper, James Wan. Directed by Gerard Johnstone. (1:42) Capitol 16
“The Old Way” (R) An old gunslinger and his daughter must face the consequences of his past, when the son of a man he murdered years ago arrives to take his revenge. With Nicolas Cage, Clint Howard, Abraham Benrubi. Written by Carl W. Lucas. Directed by Brett Donowho. (1:35) Capitol 16
NEW!“Plane” (R) A pilot finds himself caught in a war zone after he’s forced to land his commercial aircraft during a terrible storm. With Gerard Butler, Mike Colter, Yoson An. Written by Charles Cumming, J.P. Davis. Directed by Jean-Francois Richet. (1:47) Capitol 16
“Puss In Boots: The Last Wish” (PG) Puss in Boots discovers that his passion for adventure has taken its toll: he has burned through eight of his nine lives. Puss sets out on an epic journey to find the mythical Last Wish and restore his nine lives. Voiced by Antonio Banderas, Salma Hayek, Harvey Guillen. Written by Tommy Swerdlow, Tom Wheeler, Paul Fisher. Directed by Joel Crawford, Januel Mercado. (1:40) Capitol 16
“Spirited” (PG-13) A musical version of Charles Dickens’s story of a miserly misanthrope who is taken on a magical journey. With Will Ferrell, Ryan Reynolds, Octavia Spencer. Written by Sean Anders, John Morris. Directed by Sean Anders. (2:7) Capitol 16
“Violent Night” (R) When a team of mercenaries breaks into a wealthy family’s compound on Christmas Eve, taking everyone inside hostage, the team isn’t prepared for a surprise combatant—Santa Claus. With David Harbour, Beverly D’Angelo, John Leguizamo. Written by Pat Casey, Josh Miller. Directed by Tommy Wirkola. (1:41) Capitol 16