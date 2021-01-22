Here’s a list of movies now playing in Cheyenne. Local theaters are noted at the end of each capsule. Summaries provided by the Los Angeles Times and IMDB.
Note: Frontier 9 is still closed.
“The Croods: A New Age” (PG) The prehistoric family the Croods are challenged by a rival family the Bettermans, who claim to be better and more evolved. With Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone, Ryan Reynolds. Written by Kevin Hageman, Dan Hageman, Paul Fisher, Bob Logan, Kirk DeMicco and Chris Sanders. Directed by Joel Crawford. (1:35) Capitol 12
“The Emperor’s New Groove” (G) Emperor Kuzco is turned into a llama by his ex-administrator Yzma, and must now regain his throne with the help of Pacha, the gentle llama herder. With David Spade, John Goodman, Eartha Kitt. Written by Doug Frankel, Mark Kennedy, Mark Walton, Stephen J. Anderson, Don Hall, John Norton, Chris Williams, Mark Dindal and David Reynolds based on the original story by Roger Allers and Matthew Jacobs. Directed by Mark Dindal. (1:18) Capitol 12
“The Marksman” (PG-13) A rancher on the Arizona border becomes the unlikely defender of a young Mexican boy desperately fleeing the cartel assassins who’ve pursued him into the U.S. With Katheryn Winnick, Liam Neeson, Teresa Ruiz. Written by Chris Charles, Danny Kravitz and Robert Lorenz. Directed by Robert Lorenz. (1:48) Capitol 12
“Monster Hunter” (PG-13) When Lt. Artemis and her loyal soldiers are transported to a new world, they engage in a desperate battle for survival against enormous enemies with incredible powers. Feature film based on the video game by Capcom. With Milla Jovovich, Tony Jaa, T.I. Written by Paul W.S. Anderson based on the video game series by Kaname Fujioka. Directed by Paul W.S. Anderson. (1:39) Capitol 12
“News of the World” (PG-13) A Civil War veteran agrees to deliver a girl, taken by the Kiowa people years ago, to her aunt and uncle, against her will. They travel hundreds of miles and face grave dangers as they search for a place that either can call home. With Tom Hanks, Elizabeth Marvel, Ray McKinnon. Written by Paul Greengrass and Luke Davies based on the novel by Paulette Jiles. Directed by Paul Greengrass. (1:58) Capitol 12
“No Man’s Land” (PG-13) A modern Western inspired by the real-life “no man’s land” areas along the Texas-Mexico border. While out on a father-son border patrol, Jackson accidentally kills a Mexican immigrant boy. With Jake Allyn, Frank Grillo, Jorge A. Jimenez. Written by Jake Allyn, David Barraza. Directed by Conor Allyn. (1:54) Capitol 12
“Pinocchio” (PG-13) Old woodcarver Geppetto’s puppet creation, Pinocchio, magically comes to life with dreams of becoming a real boy. Easily led astray, Pinocchio tumbles from one misadventure to another as he is tricked, kidnapped and chased by bandits. With Federico Ielapi, Roberto Benigni, Rocco Papaleo. Written by Carlo Collodi, Matteo Garrone and Massimo Ceccherini. Directed by Matteo Garrone. (2:05) Capitol 12
“Promising Young Woman” (R) A young woman, traumatized by a tragic event in her past, seeks out vengeance against those who cross her path. With Carey Mulligan, Bo Burnham, Alison Brie. Written and directed by Emerald Fennell. (1:53) Capitol 12
John Carpenter’s “The Thing” (R) A research team in Antarctica is hunted by a shape-shifting alien that assumes the appearance of its victims. With Kurt Russell, Wilford Brimley, Keith David. Written by Bill Lancaster and John W. Campbell Jr. Directed by John Carpenter. (1:49) Capitol 12
“Wonder Woman 1984” (PG-13) Rewind to the 1980s as Wonder Woman’s next big screen adventure finds her facing two all-new foes: Max Lord and The Cheetah. With Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig. Written by Patty Jenkins, Geoff Johns and Dave Callaham based on the characters created by William Moulton Marston. (2:31) Capitol 12
OTHER AREA THEATERS
LOVELAND
Metrolux 14
“Born a Champion”
“The Croods: A New Age”
“The Marksman”
“Monster Hunter”
“News of the World”
“Pinocchio”
“Promising Young Woman”
“The War with Grandpa”
“Wonder Woman 1984”
FORT COLLINS
Cinemark 16
“The Croods: A New Age”
“Fatale”
“Heaven”
“The Marksman”
“Monster Hunter”
“News of the World”
“Our Friend”
“Promising Young Woman”
“The War with Grandpa”
“Wonder Woman 1984”
The Lyric is closed for regular screenings but open for patio hangs and private screenings 1-3 p.m. Friday-Sunday.