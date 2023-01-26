Here’s a list of movies now playing in Cheyenne. Local theaters are noted at the end of each capsule. Summaries provided by IMDB.
“A Man Called Otto” (PG-13) Otto is a grump who’s given up on life following the loss of his wife and wants to end it all. When a young family moves in nearby, he meets his match in quick-witted Marisol, leading to a friendship that will turn his world around. With Tom Hanks, John Higgins, Tony Bingham. Written by David Magee, Fredrik Backman, Hannes Holm. Directed by Marc Forster. (2:6) Capitol 16
“Avatar: The Way of Water” (PG-13) Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, “Avatar: The Way of Water” begins to tell the story of the Sully family, the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure. With Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver. Written by James Cameron, Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver. Directed by James Cameron. (3:12) Capitol 16
NEW! "Infinity Pool" (R) While staying at an isolated island resort, James and Em are enjoying a perfect vacation of pristine beaches, exceptional staff, and soaking up the sun. But guided by the seductive and mysterious Gabi, they venture outside the resort grounds and find themselves in a culture filled with violence, hedonism, and untold horror. With Alexander Skarsgard, Mia Goth, Cleopatra Coleman. Written by Brandon Cronenberg. Directed by Brandon Cronenberg. (1:57) Capitol 16
“M3GAN” (PG-13) A robotics engineer at a toy company builds a life-like doll that begins to take on a life of its own.With Allison Williams, Violet McGraw, Amie Donald. Written by Akela Cooper, James Wan. Directed by Gerard Johnstone. (1:42) Capitol 16
NEW! "Maybe I Do" (PG-13) In New York City’s splendor, Michelle and Allen’s romance is at the point where it is time for the parents to finally meet. But now face-to-face, the dinner quickly spirals out of control as the parents realize each spouse is sleeping with the other. With Kevin D. Benton, Luke Bracey, Setty Brosevelt. Written by Michael Jacobs. Directed by Michael Jacobs. (1:35) Capitol 16
“Missing” (PG-13) A thrilling roller-coaster mystery that makes you wonder how well you know those closest to you. When her mother disappears while on vacation in Colombia with her new boyfriend, June’s search for answers is hindered by international red tape. With Tim Griffin, Ava Zaria Lee, Nia Long. Written by Will Merrick, Nicholas D. Johnson, Sec Ohanian. Directed by Nicholas D. Johnson, Will Merrick. (1:51) Capitol 16
“Plane” (R) A pilot finds himself caught in a war zone after he’s forced to land his commercial aircraft during a terrible storm. With Gerard Butler, Mike Colter, Yoson An. Written by Charles Cumming, J.P. Davis. Directed by Jean-Francois Richet. (1:47) Capitol 16
“Puss In Boots: The Last Wish” (PG) Puss in Boots discovers that his passion for adventure has taken its toll: he has burned through eight of his nine lives. Puss sets out on an epic journey to find the mythical Last Wish and restore his nine lives. Voiced by Antonio Banderas, Salma Hayek, Harvey Guillen. Written by Tommy Swerdlow, Tom Wheeler, Paul Fisher. Directed by Joel Crawford, Januel Mercado. (1:40) Capitol 16
“Slime The Movie: Scarlet Bond” (PG-13) When a slime who evolved into a Demon Lord named Rimuru Tempest crosses paths with Hiiro, a survivor of the Ogre race, an incredible adventure begins. With Takuya Eguchi, Ricco Fajardo, Makoto Furukawa. Written by Fuse. Directed by Yasuhito Kikuchi. (1:54) Capitol 16
“The Whale” (R) A reclusive, morbidly obese English teacher attempts to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter. With Brendan Fraser, Sadie Sink, Ty Simpkins. Written by Samuel D. Hunter. Directed by Darren Aronofsky. (1:57) Capitol 16