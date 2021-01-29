Here’s a list of movies now playing in Cheyenne. Local theaters are noted at the end of each capsule. Summaries provided by the Los Angeles Times and IMDB.
Note: Frontier 9 is still closed.
“The Croods: A New Age” (PG) The prehistoric family the Croods are challenged by a rival family the Bettermans, who claim to be better and more evolved. With Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone, Ryan Reynolds. Written by Kevin Hageman, Dan Hageman, Paul Fisher, Bob Logan, Kirk DeMicco and Chris Sanders. Directed by Joel Crawford. (1:35) Capitol 12
“Groundhog Day” (PG) A weatherman finds himself inexplicably living the same day over and over again. With Bill Murray, Andie MacDowell, Chris Elliott. Written by Danny Rubin and Harold Ramis. Directed by Harold Ramis. (1:41) Capitol 12
John Carpenter’s “The Thing” (R) A research team in Antarctica is hunted by a shape-shifting alien that assumes the appearance of its victims. With Kurt Russell, Wilford Brimley, Keith David. Written by Bill Lancaster and John W. Campbell Jr. Directed by John Carpenter. (1:49) Capitol 12
“The Little Things” (R) Two cops – one veteran investigator and one novice – track down a serial killer. With Denzel Washington, Rami Malek, Jared Leto. Written and directed by John Lee Hancock. (2:07) Capitol 12
“The Marksman” (PG-13) A rancher on the Arizona border becomes the unlikely defender of a young Mexican boy desperately fleeing the cartel assassins who’ve pursued him into the U.S. With Katheryn Winnick, Liam Neeson, Teresa Ruiz. Written by Chris Charles, Danny Kravitz and Robert Lorenz. Directed by Robert Lorenz. (1:48) Capitol 12
“Monster Hunter” (PG-13) When Lt. Artemis and her loyal soldiers are transported to a new world, they engage in a desperate battle for survival against enormous enemies with incredible powers. Feature film based on the video game by Capcom. With Milla Jovovich, Tony Jaa, T.I. Written by Paul W.S. Anderson based on the video game series by Kaname Fujioka. Directed by Paul W.S. Anderson. (1:39) Capitol 12
“News of the World” (PG-13) A Civil War veteran agrees to deliver a girl, taken by the Kiowa people years ago, to her aunt and uncle, against her will. They travel hundreds of miles and face grave dangers as they search for a place that either can call home. With Tom Hanks, Elizabeth Marvel, Ray McKinnon. Written by Paul Greengrass and Luke Davies based on the novel by Paulette Jiles. Directed by Paul Greengrass. (1:58) Capitol 12
“No Man’s Land” (PG-13) A modern Western inspired by the real-life “no man’s land” areas along the Texas-Mexico border. While out on a father-son border patrol, Jackson accidentally kills a Mexican immigrant boy. With Jake Allyn, Frank Grillo, Jorge A. Jimenez. Written by Jake Allyn, David Barraza. Directed by Conor Allyn. (1:54) Capitol 12
“Our Friend” (R) After receiving life-altering news, a couple finds unexpected support from their best friend, who puts his own life on hold and moves into their family home, bringing an impact much greater and more profound than anyone could have imagined. With Jason Segel, Isabella Kai, Violet McGraw. Written by Brad Ingelsby and Matthew Teague. Directed by Gabriela Cowperthwaite. (2:04) Capitol 12
“Pinocchio” (PG-13) Old woodcarver Geppetto’s puppet creation, Pinocchio, magically comes to life with dreams of becoming a real boy. Easily led astray, Pinocchio tumbles from one misadventure to another as he is tricked, kidnapped and chased by bandits. With Federico Ielapi, Roberto Benigni, Rocco Papaleo. Written by Carlo Collodi, Matteo Garrone and Massimo Ceccherini. Directed by Matteo Garrone. (2:05) Capitol 12
“Remember the Titans” (PG) The true story of a newly appointed African-American coach and his high school team on their first season as a racially integrated unit. With Denzel Washington, Will Patton, Wood Harris. Written by Gregory Allen Howard. Directed by Boaz Yakin. (1:53) Capitol 12
“Wonder Woman 1984” (PG-13) Rewind to the 1980s as Wonder Woman’s next big screen adventure finds her facing two all-new foes: Max Lord and The Cheetah. With Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig. Written by Patty Jenkins, Geoff Johns and Dave Callaham based on the characters created by William Moulton Marston. (2:31) Capitol 12
The Lyric is closed for regular screenings but open for patio hangs (and live music at 2 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday through Feb. 7) and private screenings 1-3 p.m. Friday-Sunday.