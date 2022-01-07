Here’s a list of movies now playing in Cheyenne. Local theaters are noted at the end of each capsule. Summaries provided by IMDB.
NEW! “The 355” (PG-13) When a top-secret weapon falls into mercenary hands, wild card CIA agent Brown will need to join forces with rival agents. With Penélope Cruz, Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong’o. Written by Theresa Rebeck, Simon Kinberg, Bek Smith. Directed by Simon Kinberg. (2:04) Capitol 16.
“A Journal for Jordan” (PG-13) A Journal for Jordan is based on the true story of Sergeant Charles Monroe King, a soldier deployed to Iraq who starts to keep a journal of love. With Michael B. Jordan, Chanté Adams, Jalon Christian. Written by Virgil Williams, Charles Monroe King, Dana Canedy. Directed by Denzel Washington. (2:11) Capitol 16
“American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story” (PG) The story of NFL MVP and Hall of Fame quarterback, Kurt Warner, who went from stocking shelves at a supermarket to becoming an American Football star. With Zachary Levi, Anna Paquin, Hayden Zaller. Written by Kurt Warner, Michael Silver, David Aaron Cohen. Directed by Andrew Erwin, Jon Erwin. (1:52) Capitol 16
“Ghostbusters: Afterlife” (PG-13) When a single mom and her two kids arrive in a small town, they start to discover their connection to the original Ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind. With Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Carrie Coon. Written by Gil Kenan, Jason Reitman, Dan Aykroyd. Directed by Jason Reitman. (2:4) Capitol 16
“The King’s Man” (R) As a collection of history’s worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gather to plot a war to wipe out millions, one man must race against time to stop them. With Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans. Written by Matthew Vaughn, Karl Gajdusek, Mark Millar. Directed by Matthew Vaughn. (2:11) Capitol 16
“The Matrix Resurrections” (R) Return to a world of two realities: one, everyday life; the other, what lies behind it. To find out if his reality is a construct, to truly know himself, Mr. Anderson will have to choose to follow the white rabbit once more. Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. Written by Lana Wachowski, David Mitchell, Aleksandar Hemon. Directed by Lana Wachowski. (2:28) Capitol 16
“Nightmare Alley” (R) An ambitious young carny with a talent for manipulating people with a few well-chosen words hooks up with a female psychiatrist who is even more dangerous than he is. With Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, Toni Collette. Written by Guillermo del Toro, Kim Morgan, William Lindsay Gresham. Directed by Guillermo del Toro. (2:30) Capitol 16.
“Sing 2” (PG) Buster Moon and his friends must persuade reclusive rock star Clay Calloway to join them for the opening of a new show. Voiced by Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson. Written by Garth Jennings. Directed by Garth Jennings. (1:52) Capitol 16
“Spiderman: No Way Home” (PG-13) For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero’s identity is revealed, bringing his Super Hero responsibilities into conflict. With Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch. Written by Chis McKenna, Erik Sommers, Stan Lee. Directed by Jon Watts. (2:28) Capitol 16
“West Side Story (2021)” (PG-13) West Side Story explores young love and tensions between rival gangs the Jets and the Sharks on the streets of 1957 New York. With Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler, Ariana DeBose. Written by Tony Kushner, Arthur Laurents. Directed by Steven Spielberg. (2:36) Capitol 16
