Here’s a list of movies now playing in Cheyenne. Local theaters are noted at the end of each capsule. Summaries provided by the Los Angeles Times and IMDB.
Note: Frontier 9 is still closed.
“Ava” (R) Ava is a deadly assassin who works for a black ops organization, traveling the globe specializing in high profile hits. When a job goes dangerously wrong she is forced to fight for her own survival. With Jessica Chastain, John Malkovich, Common. Written by Matthew Newton. Directed by Tate Taylor. (1:36) Capitol 12
“Bill & Ted Face the Music” (PG-13) Once told they’d save the universe during a time-traveling adventure, 2 would-be rockers from San Dimas, California find themselves as middle-aged dads still trying to crank out a hit song and fulfill their destiny. With Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter, Kristen Schaal. Written by Chris Matheson, Ed Solomon. Directed by Dean Parisot. (1:28) Capitol 12
“The Broken Hearts Gallery” (PG-13) After a break up, a young woman decides to start a gallery where people can leave trinkets from past relationships. With Geraldine Viswanathan, Dacre Montgomery, Utkarsh Ambudkar. Written and directed by Natalie Krinsky. (1:48) Capitol 12
“Creature from the Black Lagoon (1954)” (G) A strange prehistoric beast lurks in the depths of the Amazonian jungle. A group of scientists try to capture the animal and bring it back to civilization for study. With Richard Carlson, Julie Adams, Richard Denning. Written by Harry Essex, Arthur A. Ross, Maurice Zimm and William Alland. Directed by Jack Arnold. (1:19) Capitol 12
“Hocus Pocus (1993)” (PG) A curious youngster moves to Salem, where he struggles to fit in before awakening a trio of diabolical witches that were executed in the 17th century. With Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy. Written by David Kirschner, Mick Garris and Neil Cuthbert. Directed by Kenny Ortega. (1:36) Capitol 12
“Infidel” (R) An American man, played by Jim Caviezel, is kidnapped after a friend invites him to Cairo to speak out about recent militant uprisings. His wife heads to the city after hearing the news, determined to get him back. With Jim Caviezel, Claudia Karvan, Hal Ozsan. Written and directed by Cyrus Nowrasteh. (1:47) Capitol 12
“Kajillionaire” (R) A woman’s life is turned upside down when her criminal parents invite an outsider to join them on a major heist they’re planning. With Evan Rachel Wood, Mark Ivanir, Gina Rodriguez. Written and directed by Miranda July. (1:46) Capitol 12
“The New Mutants” (PG-13) Five young mutants, just discovering their abilities while held in a secret facility against their will, fight to escape their past sins and save themselves. With Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Heaton. Written by Josh Boone and Knate Lee. Directed by Josh Boone. (1:38) Capitol 12
NEW! “Save Yourselves!” (R) A young Brooklyn couple heads to an upstate cabin to unplug from their phones and reconnect with each other. Blissfully unaware of their surroundings, they are left to their own devices as the planet falls under attack. With Sunita Mani, John Reynolds, Ben Sinclair. Written and directed by Alex Huston Fischer and Eleanor Wilson. (1:33) Capitol 12
“Scream (1996)” (R) A year after the murder of her mother, a teenage girl is terrorized by a new killer, who targets the girl and her friends by using horror films as part of a deadly game. With Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, David Arquette. Written by Kevin Williamson. Directed by Wes Craven. (1:51) Capitol 12
“Shortcut” (R) A group of five classmates is trapped inside their school bus after a mysterious creature invade the road. Time runs and every passing minute decreases their survival chances against the constant threats of that unknown entity. With Jack Kane, Andrei Claude, Zak Sutcliffe. Written by Daniele Cosci. Directed by Alessio Liguori. (1:20) Capitol 12
“2001: A Space Odyssey (1968)” (G) After discovering a mysterious artifact buried beneath the Lunar surface, mankind sets off on a quest to find its origins with help from intelligent supercomputer H.A.L. 9000. With Keir Dullea, Gary Lockwood, William Sylvester. Written by Stanley Kubrick and Arthur C. Clarke. Directed by Stanley Kubrick. (2:29) Capitol 12
“Tenet” (PG-13) Armed with only one word, Tenet, and fighting for the survival of the entire world, a Protagonist journeys through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold in something beyond real time. With John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki. Written and directed by Christopher Nolan. (2:30) Capitol 12
“Unhinged” (R) After a confrontation with an unstable man at an intersection, a woman becomes the target of his rage. With Russell Crowe, Caren Pistorius, Jimmi Simpson. Written by Carl Ellsworth. Directed by Derrick Borte. (1:30) Capitol 12
THE CHINOOK DRIVE-IN AT TERRY BISON RANCH
“Spider-Man: Far From Home” then “Moneyball” on Friday, Oct. 2
“Moneyball” then “Spider-Man: Far From Home” on Saturday, Oct. 3
“Spider-Man: Far From Home” then “Moneyball” on Sunday, Oct. 4
“Moneyball” then “Spider-Man: Far From Home” on Monday, Oct. 5
“Spider-Man: Far From Home” then “Moneyball” on Tuesday, Oct. 6
“Moneyball” then “Spider-Man: Far From Home” on Wednesday, Oct. 7
“Spider-Man: Far From Home” then “Moneyball” on Thursday, Oct. 8
OTHER AREA THEATERS
LOVELAND
Metrolux 14
“Ava”
“Bill & Ted Face the Music”
“The Broken Hearts Gallery”
NEW! “The Call”
“The Empire Strikes Back”
“Fatima”
“Hocus Pocus”
“Hotel Transylvania”
“Infidel”
“The Last Shift”
“The New Mutants”
“Save Yourselves!”
“Shortcut”
“Tenet”
“Unhinged”
FORT COLLINS
Cinemark 16
“Akira” in 4K
“Beetlejuice”
“Break the Silence: The Movie” (Korean with English subtitles)
“The Broken Hearts Gallery”
“Harry Potter and the Sorceror’s Stone”
“Hocus Pocus”
“How To Train Your Dragon”
“Infidel”
“The Last Shift”
“The New Mutants”
“Raiders of the Lost Ark”
“Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back” 40th Anniversary
“Tenet”
“Unhinged”
The Lyric
“A Call to Spy”
“Kajillionaire”
“Possessor”
“Tenet”
“The Way I See It”