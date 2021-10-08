Here’s a list of movies now playing in Cheyenne. Local theaters are noted at the end of each capsule. Summaries provided by IMDB.
“The Addams Family 2” (PG) The Addams get tangled up in more wacky adventures and find themselves involved in hilarious run-ins with all sorts of unsuspecting characters. With Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Chloë Grace Moretz. Written by Dan Hernandez, Benji Samit. Directed by Greg Tiernan, Conrad Vernon, Laura Brousseau. (1:33) Capitol 16
“Candyman” (R) A “spiritual sequel” to the 1992 horror film “Candyman” that returns to the now-gentrified Chicago neighborhood where the legend began. With Colman Domingo, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Teyonah Parris, Tony Todd, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Vanessa Williams. Written by Jordan Peele, Win Rosenfeld and Nia DaCosta. Directed by Nia DaCosta. (1:31) Capitol 16
“Cry Macho” A one-time rodeo star and washed-up horse breeder takes a job to bring a man’s young son home and away from his alcoholic mom. On their journey, the horseman finds redemption through teaching the boy what it means to be a good man. With Clint Eastwood, Dwight Yoaham and Fernanda Urrejola. Written by Nick Schenk and N. Richard Nash. Directed by Clint Eastwood. (1:44) Capitol 16
“Dear Evan Hansen” (PG-13) Evan Hansen, a high school senior with Social Anxiety disorder and his journey of self-discovery and acceptance following the suicide of a fellow classmate. With Ben Platt, Julianne More, Kaitlyn Dever. Written by Steven Levenson. Directed by Stephen Chbosky. (2:17) Capitol 16
“Free Guy” (PG-13) A bank teller discovers that he’s actually an NPC inside a brutal, open world video game. With Ryan Reynolds, Jodie Comer, Taika Waititi. Written by Matt Lieberman and Zak Penn. Directed by Shawn Levy. (1:55) Capitol 16
“Jungle Cruise” (PG-13) Based on Disneyland’s theme park ride where a small riverboat takes a group of travelers through a jungle filled with dangerous animals and reptiles, but with a supernatural element. With Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt and Edgar Ramírez. Written by Michael Green, Glenn Ficarra, John Requa, John Norville and Josh Goldstein. Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra. (2:07) Capitol 16
“The Many Saints of Newark” (R) A look at the formative years of New Jersey gangster, Tony Soprano. With Alessandro Nivola, Leslie Odom Jr., Jon Bernthal, Ray Liotta. Written by David Chase, Lawrence Konner. Directed by Alan Taylor. (2:00) Capitol 16
NEW! “No Time to Die” (PG-13) Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. With Daniel Craig, Ana de Armas, Rami Malek. Written by Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, and Cary Joji Fukunaga. Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga. (2:43) Capitol 16
“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” (PG-13) Shang-Chi, the master of unarmed weaponry-based Kung Fu, is forced to confront his past after being drawn into the Ten Rings organization. With Simi Liu, Awkwafina, Tony Chiu-Wai Leung. Written by Dave Callaham, Destin Daniel Cretton and Andrew Lanham. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton. (2:12) Capitol 16
“Venom: Let There Be Carnage” (PG-13) Tom Hardy returns to the big screen as the lethal protector Venom, one of MARVEL’s greatest and most complex characters. With Tom Hardy, Stephen Graham, Woody Harrelson. Written by Kelly Marcel and Tom Hardy. Directed by Andy Serkis. (1:30) Capitol 16
