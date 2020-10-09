Here’s a list of movies now playing in Cheyenne. Local theaters are noted at the end of each capsule. Summaries provided by the Los Angeles Times and IMDB.
Note: Frontier 9 is still closed.
“Ava” (R) Ava is a deadly assassin who works for a black ops organization, traveling the globe specializing in high profile hits. When a job goes dangerously wrong she is forced to fight for her own survival. With Jessica Chastain, John Malkovich, Common. Written by Matthew Newton. Directed by Tate Taylor. (1:36) Capitol 12
“Coco” (PG) Aspiring musician Miguel, confronted with his family’s ancestral ban on music, enters the Land of the Dead to find his great-great-grandfather, a legendary singer. With Anthony Gonzalez, Gael García Bernal, Benjamin Bratt. Written by Lee Unkrich, Jason Katz, Matthew Aldrich and Adrian Molina. Directed by Lee Unkrich and Adrian Molina. (1:45) Capitol 12
“Gravity” (PG-13) Two astronauts work together to survive after an accident leaves them stranded in space. With Sandra Bullock, George Clooney, Ed Harris. Written by Alfonso Cuarón and Jonás Cuarón. Directed by Alfonso Cuarón. (1:31) Capitol 12
“Hocus Pocus (1993)” (PG) A curious youngster moves to Salem, where he struggles to fit in before awakening a trio of diabolical witches that were executed in the 17th century. With Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy. Written by David Kirschner, Mick Garris and Neil Cuthbert. Directed by Kenny Ortega. (1:36) Capitol 12
“Infidel” (R) An American man, played by Jim Caviezel, is kidnapped after a friend invites him to Cairo to speak out about recent militant uprisings. His wife heads to the city after hearing the news, determined to get him back. With Jim Caviezel, Claudia Karvan, Hal Ozsan. Written and directed by Cyrus Nowrasteh. (1:47) Capitol 12
“The Lost Boys” (R) After moving to a new town, two brothers discover that the area is a haven for vampires. With Jason Patric, Corey Haim and Dianne Wiest. Written by Jan Fischer, James Jeremias and Jeffrey Boam. Directed by Joel Schumacher. (1:37) Capitol 12
“The New Mutants” (PG-13) Five young mutants, just discovering their abilities while held in a secret facility against their will, fight to escape their past sins and save themselves. With Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Heaton. Written by Josh Boone and Knate Lee. Directed by Josh Boone. (1:38) Capitol 12
“Scream (1996)” (R) A year after the murder of her mother, a teenage girl is terrorized by a new killer, who targets the girl and her friends by using horror films as part of a deadly game. With Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, David Arquette. Written by Kevin Williamson. Directed by Wes Craven. (1:51) Capitol 12
“Tenet” (PG-13) Armed with only one word, Tenet, and fighting for the survival of the entire world, a Protagonist journeys through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold in something beyond real time. With John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki. Written and directed by Christopher Nolan. (2:30) Capitol 12
“Unhinged” (R) After a confrontation with an unstable man at an intersection, a woman becomes the target of his rage. With Russell Crowe, Caren Pistorius, Jimmi Simpson. Written by Carl Ellsworth. Directed by Derrick Borte. (1:30) Capitol 12
NEW! “The War with Grandpa” (PG) Upset that he has to share the room he loves with his grandfather, Peter decides to declare war in an attempt to get it back. With Robert De Niro, Uma Thurman and Rob Riggle. Written by Tom J. Astle and Matt Ember based on the book by Robert Kimmel Smith. Directed by Tim Hill. (1:34) Capitol 12
NEW! “Yellow Rose” (PG-13) A Filipina teen from a small Texas town fights to pursue her dreams as a country music performer while having to decide between staying with her family or leaving the only home she has known. With Lea Salonga, Eva Noblezada and Gustavo Gomez. Written by Diane Paragas, Andy Bienen, Annie J. Howell and Celena Cipriaso. Directed by Diane Paragas. (1:34) Capitol 12
THE CHINOOK DRIVE-IN AT TERRY BISON RANCH
Manhattan on Friday, Oct. 9
OTHER AREA THEATERS
LOVELAND
Metrolux 14
“Bill & Ted Face the Music”
“The Empire Strikes Back”
“Henchmen”
“Hocus Pocus”
“Hotel Transylvania”
“Infidel”
“The New Mutants”
“Save Yourselves!”
“Shortcut”
“Tenet”
“Unhinged”
“The War with Grandpa”
“The Wolf of Snow Hollow”
“Yellow House”
FORT COLLINS
Cinemark 16
“Akira” in 4K
“Beetlejuice”
“Coco”
“Hocus Pocus”
“Infidel”
“The Last Shift”
“The Matrix”
“The New Mutants”
“Space Jam”
“Tenet”
“Unhinged”
“The War with Grandpa”
“Yellow Rose”
The Lyric
“A Call to Spy”
“Kajillionaire”
“On the Rocks”
“The Trial of the Chicago 7”