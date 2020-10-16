Here’s a list of movies now playing in Cheyenne. Local theaters are noted at the end of each capsule. Summaries provided by the Los Angeles Times and IMDB.
Note: Frontier 9 is still closed.
"2 Hearts" (PG-13) For two couples the future unfolds in different decades and different places, but a hidden connection will bring them together in a way no one could have predicted. With Radha Mitchell, Jacob Elordi, Adan Canto. Written by Veronica Hool, Robin U. Russin. Directed by Lance Hool. (1:40) Capitol 12
“Coco” (PG) Aspiring musician Miguel, confronted with his family’s ancestral ban on music, enters the Land of the Dead to find his great-great-grandfather, a legendary singer. With Anthony Gonzalez, Gael García Bernal, Benjamin Bratt. Written by Lee Unkrich, Jason Katz, Matthew Aldrich and Adrian Molina. Directed by Lee Unkrich and Adrian Molina. (1:45) Capitol 12
“Hocus Pocus (1993)” (PG) A curious youngster moves to Salem, where he struggles to fit in before awakening a trio of diabolical witches that were executed in the 17th century. With Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy. Written by David Kirschner, Mick Garris and Neil Cuthbert. Directed by Kenny Ortega. (1:36) Capitol 12
NEW! "Honest Thief" (PG-13) Wanting to lead an honest life, a notorious bank robber turns himself in, only to be double-crossed by two ruthless FBI agents. With Liam Neeson, Kate Walsh, Jai Courtney. Written by Steve Allrich, Mark Williams. Directed by Mark Williams. (1:39) Capitol 12
"Hotel Transylvania" (PG) Dracula, who operates a high-end resort away from the human world, goes into overprotective mode when a boy discovers the resort and falls for the count's teenaged daughter. With Adam Sandler, Kevin James, Andy Samberg. Written by Peter Baynham, Robert Smigel, Todd Durham, and Dan Hageman Kevin Hageman. Directed by Genndy Tartakovsky. (1:31) Capitol 12
“The Lost Boys” (R) After moving to a new town, two brothers discover that the area is a haven for vampires. With Jason Patric, Corey Haim and Dianne Wiest. Written by Jan Fischer, James Jeremias and Jeffrey Boam. Directed by Joel Schumacher. (1:37) Capitol 12
NEW! "Love and Monsters" (PG-13) In a monster-infested world, Joel learns his girlfriend is just 80 miles away. To make the dangerous journey, Joel discovers his inner hero to be with the girl of his dreams. With Dylan O'Brien, Jessica Henwick, Michael Rooker. Written by Brian Duffield and Matthew Robinson. Directed by Michael Matthews. (1:49) Capitol 12
"The Nightmare Before Christmas" (PG) Jack Skellington, king of Halloween Town, discovers Christmas Town, but his attempts to bring Christmas to his home causes confusion. With Danny Elfman, Chris Sarandon, Catherine O'Hara. Written by: Michael McDowell and Caroline Thompson based on the story by Tim Burton. Directed by Henry Selick. (1:16) Capitol 12
“Tenet” (PG-13) Armed with only one word, Tenet, and fighting for the survival of the entire world, a Protagonist journeys through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold in something beyond real time. With John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki. Written and directed by Christopher Nolan. (2:30) Capitol 12
“Unhinged” (R) After a confrontation with an unstable man at an intersection, a woman becomes the target of his rage. With Russell Crowe, Caren Pistorius, Jimmi Simpson. Written by Carl Ellsworth. Directed by Derrick Borte. (1:30) Capitol 12
“The War with Grandpa” (PG) Upset that he has to share the room he loves with his grandfather, Peter decides to declare war in an attempt to get it back. With Robert De Niro, Uma Thurman and Rob Riggle. Written by Tom J. Astle and Matt Ember based on the book by Robert Kimmel Smith. Directed by Tim Hill. (1:34) Capitol 12
“Yellow Rose” (PG-13) A Filipina teen from a small Texas town fights to pursue her dreams as a country music performer while having to decide between staying with her family or leaving the only home she has known. With Lea Salonga, Eva Noblezada and Gustavo Gomez. Written by Diane Paragas, Andy Bienen, Annie J. Howell and Celena Cipriaso. Directed by Diane Paragas. (1:34) Capitol 12
THE CHINOOK DRIVE-IN AT TERRY BISON RANCH
"Beetlejuice" then "Ghostbusters" on Friday, Oct. 16
OTHER AREA THEATERS
LOVELAND
Metrolux 14
"2 Hearts"
"Bill & Ted Face the Music”
“The Empire Strikes Back”
“Henchmen”
“Hocus Pocus”
"Honest Thief"
“Hotel Transylvania”
“Infidel”
"The Kid Detective"
“The New Mutants”
"The Nightmare Before Christmas"
“Tenet”
“The War with Grandpa”
“The Wolf of Snow Hollow”
“Yellow Rose”
FORT COLLINS
Cinemark 16
“2 Hearts"
"Akira” in 4K
“Beetlejuice”
"Halloween"
“Hocus Pocus”
"Honest Thief"
“Infidel”
"The Kid Detective"
“The New Mutants”
"The Nightmare Before Christmas"
“Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back"
“Tenet”
“Unhinged”
“The War with Grandpa”
“Yellow Rose”
The Lyric
“A Call to Spy”
"The Conjuring"
“Kajillionaire”
“On the Rocks”
NEW! "Shithouse"
“The Trial of the Chicago 7”