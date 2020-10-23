Here’s a list of movies now playing in Cheyenne. Local theaters are noted at the end of each capsule. Summaries provided by the Los Angeles Times and IMDB.
Note: Frontier 9 is still closed.
”2 Hearts” (PG-13) For two couples the future unfolds in different decades and different places, but a hidden connection will bring them together in a way no one could have predicted. With Radha Mitchell, Jacob Elordi, Adan Canto. Written by Veronica Hool, Robin U. Russin. Directed by Lance Hool. (1:40) Capitol 12
NEW! “After We Collided” (R) In this second installment based on the worldwide bestseller After, we follow Hessa’s intense breakup and its aftermath. Will love overcome the past? With Josephine Langford, Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Louise Lombard. Written by Anna Todd and Mario Celaya. Directed by Roger Kumble. (1:45) Capitol 12
”Beetlejuice (1988)” (PG) The spirits of a deceased couple are harassed by an unbearable family that has moved into their home, and hire a malicious spirit to drive them out. With Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis, Michael Keaton. Written by Michael McDowell, Larry Wilson and Warren Skaaren. Directed by Tim Burton. (1:32) Capitol 12
NEW! “The Empty Man” (R) On the trail of a missing girl, an ex-cop comes across a secretive group attempting to summon a terrifying supernatural entity. With James Badge Dale, Stephen Root, Joel Courtney. Written by David Prior based on the graphic novel by Cullen Bunn. Directed by David Prior. (2:17) Capitol 12
”Friday the 13th (1980)” (R) A group of camp counselors are stalked and murdered by an unknown assailant while trying to reopen a summer camp which was the site of a child’s drowning and a grisly double murder years before. With Betsy Palmer, Adrienne King, Jeannine Taylor. Written by Victor Miller. Directed by Sean S. Cunningham. (1:35) Capitol 12
“Hocus Pocus (1993)” (PG) A curious youngster moves to Salem, where he struggles to fit in before awakening a trio of diabolical witches that were executed in the 17th century. With Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy. Written by David Kirschner, Mick Garris and Neil Cuthbert. Directed by Kenny Ortega. (1:36) Capitol 12
”Honest Thief” (PG-13) Wanting to lead an honest life, a notorious bank robber turns himself in, only to be double-crossed by two ruthless FBI agents. With Liam Neeson, Kate Walsh, Jai Courtney. Written by Steve Allrich, Mark Williams. Directed by Mark Williams. (1:39) Capitol 12
”Hotel Transylvania” (PG) Dracula, who operates a high-end resort away from the human world, goes into overprotective mode when a boy discovers the resort and falls for the count’s teenaged daughter. With Adam Sandler, Kevin James, Andy Samberg. Written by Peter Baynham, Robert Smigel, Todd Durham, and Dan Hageman Kevin Hageman. Directed by Genndy Tartakovsky. (1:31) Capitol 12
“The Lost Boys” (R) After moving to a new town, two brothers discover that the area is a haven for vampires. With Jason Patric, Corey Haim and Dianne Wiest. Written by Jan Fischer, James Jeremias and Jeffrey Boam. Directed by Joel Schumacher. (1:37) Capitol 12
-”Love and Monsters” (PG-13) In a monster-infested world, Joel learns his girlfriend is just 80 miles away. To make the dangerous journey, Joel discovers his inner hero to be with the girl of his dreams. With Dylan O’Brien, Jessica Henwick, Michael Rooker. Written by Brian Duffield and Matthew Robinson. Directed by Michael Matthews. (1:49) Capitol 12
”Monsters, Inc.” (G) In order to power the city, monsters have to scare children so that they scream. However, the children are toxic to the monsters, and after a child gets through, 2 monsters realize things may not be what they think. With Billy Crystal, John Goodman, Mary Gibbs. Written by Pete Docter, Jill Culton, Jeff Pidgeon, Ralph Eggleston, Andrew Stanton and Daniel Gerson. Directed by Pete Docter, David Silverman and Lee Unkrich. (1:32) Capitol 12
”The Nightmare Before Christmas” (PG) Jack Skellington, king of Halloween Town, discovers Christmas Town, but his attempts to bring Christmas to his home causes confusion. With Danny Elfman, Chris Sarandon, Catherine O’Hara. Written by: Michael McDowell and Caroline Thompson based on the story by Tim Burton. Directed by Henry Selick. (1:16) Capitol 12
“Tenet” (PG-13) Armed with only one word, Tenet, and fighting for the survival of the entire world, a Protagonist journeys through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold in something beyond real time. With John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki. Written and directed by Christopher Nolan. (2:30) Capitol 12
“The War with Grandpa” (PG) Upset that he has to share the room he loves with his grandfather, Peter decides to declare war in an attempt to get it back. With Robert De Niro, Uma Thurman and Rob Riggle. Written by Tom J. Astle and Matt Ember based on the book by Robert Kimmel Smith. Directed by Tim Hill. (1:34) Capitol 12
THE CHINOOK DRIVE-IN AT TERRY BISON RANCH
“Hotel Transylvania” and a Reverse Costume Parade on Friday, Oct. 23
OTHER AREA THEATERS
LOVELAND
Metrolux 14
“2 Hearts”
“The Addams Family”
“Bill & Ted Face the Music”
“The Empire Strikes Back”
“The Empty Man”
“Hocus Pocus”
“Honest Thief”
“Monsters, Inc.”
“The New Mutants”
“The Nightmare Before Christmas”
“Tenet”
“The War with Grandpa”
“The Wolf of Snow Hollow”
FORT COLLINS
Cinemark 16
“2 Hearts”
“The Addams Family”
“Akira” in 4K
“The Empty Man”
“Halloween (2018)”
“Hocus Pocus”
“Honest Thief”
“The Kid Detective”
“Monsters, Inc.”
“The Nightmare Before Christmas”
“A Nightmare on Elm Street”
“Synchronic”
“Tenet”
“Unhinged”
“The War with Grandpa”
The Lyric
“A Call to Spy”
“Halloween (1978”
“Kajillionaire”
“On the Rocks”
“Shithouse”
“The Trial of the Chicago 7”