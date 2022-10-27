Here’s a list of movies now playing in Cheyenne. Local theaters are noted at the end of each capsule. Summaries provided by IMDB.
“Black Adam” (PG-13) Nearly 5,000 years after he was bestowed with the almighty powers of the Egyptian gods-and imprisoned just as quickly-Black Adam is freed from his earthly tomb, ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the modern world. With Dwayne Johnson, Sarah Shahi, Viola Davis. Written by Adam Sztykiel, Rory Haines, Sohrab Noshirvani. Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra. (2:4) Capitol 16
“Coldplay: Music of the Spheres Live Broadcast from Buenos Aires” (NR) Experience the stunning spectacle of Coldplay’s record-breaking Music Of The Spheres world tour at your local cinema with this spectacular worldwide live broadcast of the band’s sold out concert at Buenos Aires’ River Plate stadium. Live broadcast Friday and encore presentation Saturday. With Chris Martin, Guy Berryman, Jon Buckland. Directed by Paul Dugdale. Capitol 16
“Friday the 13th (1980)” (R) A group of camp counselors trying to reopen a summer camp called Crystal Lake, which has a grim past, are stalked by a mysterious killer. With Betsy Palmer, Adrienne King, Jeannine Taylor. Written by Victor Miller, Ron Kurz. Directed by Sean S. Cunningham. (1:35) Capitol 16
“Halloween Ends” (R) The saga of Michael Myers and Laurie Strode comes to a spine-chilling climax in the final installment of this trilogy. With Jamie Lee Curtis, Andi Matichak, James Jude Courtney. Written by John Carpenter, Debra Hill, Paul Brad Logan. Directed by David Gordon Green. (1:51) Capitol 16
“Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile” (PG) Based on the 1965 children’s book of the same title about Lyle, who lives in a house on East 88th Street in New York City. With Constance Wu, Javier Bardem, Scoot McNairy. Written by Will Davies, Bernard Waber. Directed by Josh Gordon, Will Speck. (1:46) Capitol 16
NEW! “Prey for the Devil” (PG-13) A nun prepares to perform an exorcism and comes face to face with a demonic force with mysterious ties to her past. With Jacqueline Byers, Virginia Madsen, Colin Salmon. Written by Robert Zappia, Todd R. Jones, Earl Richey Jones. Directed by Daniel Stamm. (1:33) Capitol 16
“Smile” (R) This story follows a doctor whose mind begins to turn on her after she witnisses a traumatic event involving a patient. With Sosie Bacon, Jessie T. Usher, Kyle Gallner. Written by Parker Finn. Directed by Parker Finn. (1:55) Capitol 16
NEW! “Tár” (R) Set in the international world of Western classical music, the film centers on Lydia Tár, widely considered one of the greatest living composer-conductors and first-ever female music director of a major German orchestra. With Cate Blanchett, Noemie Merlant, Nina Hoss. Written by Todd Field. Directed by Todd Field. (2:38) Capitol 16
“Terrifier 2” (NR) After being resurrected by a sinister entity, Art the Clown returns to the timid town of Miles County where he begins to target a teenage girl and her younger brother on Halloween. With Griffin Santopietro, Jenna Kanell, David Howard Thornton. Written by Damien Leone. Directed by Damien Leone. (2:18) Capitol 16
“Ticket to Paradise” (PG-13) A divorced couple teams up and travels to Bali to stop their daughter from making the same mistake they think they made 25 years ago. With George Clooney, Sean Lynch, Julia Roberts. Written by Ol Parker, Daniel Pipski. Directed by Ol Parker. (1:44) Capitol 16
NEW! “Till” (PG-13) In 1955, after Emmett Till is murdered in a brutal lynching, his mother vows to expose the racism behind the attack while working to have those involved brought to justice. With Danielle Deadwyler, Jalyn Hall, Frankie Faison. Written by Michael Reilly, Keith Beauchamp. Chinonye Chukwu. Directed by Chinonye Chukwu. (2:10) Capitol 16
“Top Gun: Maverick” (PG-13) After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. With Tom Cruise, Jennifer Connelly, Miles Teller. Written by Jim Cash, Jack Epps Jr., Peter Craig. Directed by Joseph Kosinski. (2:11) Capitol 16