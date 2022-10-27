FilmCaps

Here’s a list of movies now playing in Cheyenne. Local theaters are noted at the end of each capsule. Summaries provided by IMDB.

“Black Adam” (PG-13) Nearly 5,000 years after he was bestowed with the almighty powers of the Egyptian gods-and imprisoned just as quickly-Black Adam is freed from his earthly tomb, ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the modern world. With Dwayne Johnson, Sarah Shahi, Viola Davis. Written by Adam Sztykiel, Rory Haines, Sohrab Noshirvani. Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra. (2:4) Capitol 16

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus