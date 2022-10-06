Here’s a list of movies now playing in Cheyenne. Local theaters are noted at the end of each capsule. Summaries provided by IMDB.
NEW! "Amsterdam" (R) In the 1930s, three friends witness a murder, are framed for it, and uncover one of the most outrageous plots in American history. With Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington. Written by David O. Russell. Directed by David O. Russell. (2:14) Capitol 16
“Avatar” (PG-13) A theatrical rerelease of James Cameron’s Academy Award-winning 2009 epic adventure. One of the highest grossing films of all time returns with 4K remastered picture and HDR sound. With Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver. Written by James Cameron. Directed by James Cameron. (2:42) Capitol 16
“Barbarian” (R) Traveling to Detroit for a job interview, a young woman books a rental home. But when she arrives late at night, she discovers that the house is double booked. With Georgina Campbell, Bill Skarsgard, Justin Long. Written by Zach Cregger. Directed by Zach Cregger. (1:42) Capitol 16
"Bros" (R) Two men with commitment problems attempt a relationship. With Luke Macfarlane, Billy Eichner, Kristen Chenoweth. Written by Billy Eichner and Nicholas Stoller. Directed by Nicholas Stoller. (1:55) Capitol 16
“Bullet Train” (R) Five assassins aboard a fast moving bullet train find out their missions have something in common. With Brad Pitt, Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson. Written by Zak Olkewicz, Kotaro Isaka. Directed by David Leitch. (2:6) Capitol 16
“DC League of Super-Pets” (PG) Krypto the Super-Dog and Superman are inseparable best friends, sharing the same superpowers and fighting crime side by side in Metropolis. However, Krypto must master his own powers for a rescue mission when Superman is kidnapped. Voiced by Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Vanessa Bayer. Witten by Jared Stern, John Whittington. Directed by Jared Stern, Sam Levine. (1:46) Capitol 16
“Don’t Worry Darling” (R) A 1950s housewife living with her husband in a utopian experimental community begins to worry that his glamorous company could be hiding disturbing secrets. With Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Chris Pine. Written by Katie Silberman, Carey Van Dyke, Shane van Dyke. Directed by Olivia Wilde. (2:2) Capitol 16
NEW! "Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile" (PG) Based on the 1965 children's book of the same title about Lyle, who lives in a house on East 88th Street in New York City. With Constance Wu, Javier Bardem, Scoot McNairy. Written by Will Davies, Bernard Waber. Directed by Josh Gordon, Will Speck. (1:46) Capitol 16
“Minions: The Rise of Gru” (PG) The untold story of one twelve-year-old’s dream to become the world’s greatest supervillain. Voiced by Steve Carrell, Pierre Coffin, Alan Arkin. Written by Mattew Fogel, Brian Lynch. Directed by Kyle Balda, Brad Ableson, Jonathan del Val. (1:27) Capitol 16
“Railway Children” (PG) Follow a group of children who are evacuated to a Yorkshire village during the Second World War, where they encounter a young soldier who is far away from home too. With John Bradley, Jenny Agutter, Sheridan Smith. Written by Daniel Brocklehurst, Jemma Rodgers. Directed by Morgan Matthews. (1:35) Capitol 16
“See How They Run” (PG-13) In the West End of 1950s London, plans for a movie version of a smash-hit play come to an abrupt halt after a pivotal member of the crew is murdered. With Kieran Hodgeson, Pearl Chanda, Gregory Cox. Written by Mark Chappell. Directed by Tom George. (1:38) Capitol 16
"Smile" (R) This story follows a doctor whose mind begins to turn on her after she witnisses a traumatic event involving a patient. With Sosie Bacon, Jessie T. Usher, Kyle Gallner. Written by Parker Finn. Directed by Parker Finn. (1:55) Capitol 16
NEW! "Terrifier 2" (NR) After being resurrected by a sinister entity, Art the Clown returns to the timid town of Miles County where he begins to target a teenage girl and her younger brother on Halloween. With Griffin Santopietro, Jenna Kanell, David Howard Thornton. Written by Damien Leone. Directed by Damien Leone. (2:18) Capitol 16
“The Woman King” (PG-13) A historical epic inspired by the true events that happened in The Kingdom of Dahomey, one of the most powerful states of Africa in the 18th and 19th centuries. With Viola Davis, Thuso Mbedu, Lashana Lynch. Written by Dana Stevens, Maria Bello. Directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood. (2:15) Capitol 16
