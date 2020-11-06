Here’s a list of movies now playing in Cheyenne. Local theaters are noted at the end of each capsule. Summaries provided by the Los Angeles Times and IMDB.
Note: Frontier 9 is still closed.
“After We Collided” (R) In this second installment based on the worldwide bestseller After, we follow Hessa’s intense breakup and its aftermath. Will love overcome the past? With Josephine Langford, Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Louise Lombard. Written by Anna Todd and Mario Celaya. Directed by Roger Kumble. (1:45) Capitol 12
“Beetlejuice (1988)” (PG) The spirits of a deceased couple are harassed by an unbearable family that has moved into their home, and hire a malicious spirit to drive them out. With Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis, Michael Keaton. Written by Michael McDowell, Larry Wilson and Warren Skaaren. Directed by Tim Burton. (1:32) Capitol 12
“Come Play” (PG-13) A monster named Larry that manifests itself through smart phones and mobile devices. Feature film version of the 2017 short film. With Azhy Robertson, Gillian Jacobs, John Gallagher Jr. Written and directed by Jacob Chase. (PG-13) Capitol 12
“The Empty Man” (R) On the trail of a missing girl, an ex-cop comes across a secretive group attempting to summon a terrifying supernatural entity. With James Badge Dale, Stephen Root, Joel Courtney. Written by David Prior based on the graphic novel by Cullen Bunn. Directed by David Prior. (2:17) Capitol 12
“Honest Thief” (PG-13) Wanting to lead an honest life, a notorious bank robber turns himself in, only to be double-crossed by two ruthless FBI agents. With Liam Neeson, Kate Walsh, Jai Courtney. Written by Steve Allrich, Mark Williams. Directed by Mark Williams. (1:39) Capitol 12
NEW! “Let Him Go” (R) A retired sheriff and his wife, grieving over the death of their son, set out to find their only grandson. With Diane Lane, Kevin Costner, Lesley Manville. Written by Thomas Bezucha based on the novel by Larry Watson. Directed by Thomas Bezucha. (1:54) Capitol 12
“National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” (PG-13) The Griswold family’s plans for a big family Christmas predictably turn into a big disaster. With Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo, Juliette Lewis. Written by John Hughes. Directed by Jeremiah S. Chechik. (1:37) Capitol 12
“Poltergeist” (PG) A family’s home is haunted by a host of demonic ghosts. With JoBeth Williams, Heather O’Rourke, Craig T. Nelson. Written by Steven Spielberg, Michael Grais and Mark Victor. Directed by Tobe Hooper. (1:54) Capitol 12
“Spell” (R) A man crash lands in rural Appalachia and awakens in the attic of a traditional Hoodoo practitioner. He desperately tries to break free from her dark magic and save his family from a sinister ritual before the rise of the blood moon. Written by Kurt Wimmer. Directed by Mark Tonderai. (1:31) Capitol 12
“Toy Story” (G) A cowboy doll is profoundly threatened and jealous when a new spaceman figure supplants him as top toy in a boy’s room. With Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Don Rickles. Written by Joss Whedon, Andrew Stanton, Joel Cohen and Alec Sokolow based on the original story by John Lasseter, Pete Docter, Andrew Stanton and Joe Ranft. Directed by John Lasseter. (1:21) Capitol 12
“Goldfinger” (PG) While investigating a gold magnate’s smuggling, James Bond uncovers a plot to contaminate the Fort Knox gold reserve. With Sean Connery, Gert Fröbe, Honor Blackman. Written by Richard Maibaum and Paul Dehn. Directed by Guy Hamilton. (1:50) Capitol 12
“The War with Grandpa” (PG) Upset that he has to share the room he loves with his grandfather, Peter decides to declare war in an attempt to get it back. With Robert De Niro, Uma Thurman and Rob Riggle. Written by Tom J. Astle and Matt Ember based on the book by Robert Kimmel Smith. Directed by Tim Hill. (1:34) Capitol 12
OTHER AREA THEATERS
LOVELAND
Metrolux 14
“2 Hearts”
“The Addams Family”
“Come Play”
“The Empty Man”
“Honest Thief”
NEW! “The Informer”
NEW! “Jungleland”
NEW! “Let Him Go”
“Tenet”
“Toy Story”
“The War with Grandpa”
FORT COLLINS
Cinemark 16
“American Sniper”
“Come Play”
“Honest Thief”
NEW! “Let Him Go”
“Monty Python and the Holy Grail”
“Synchronic”
“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” 30th Anniversary
“Tenet”
“Toy Story”
“The War with Grandpa”
The Lyric
“A Call to Spy”
“Come Play”
“Let Me Go”
“On the Rocks”
Also at The Lyric: Free, outdoor First Fridays art event at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6