Here’s a list of movies now playing in Cheyenne. Local theaters are noted at the end of each capsule. Summaries provided by the Los Angeles Times and IMDB.
Note: Frontier 9 is still closed.
NEW! “The Climb” (R) A look at the friendship between two guys that spans over many years. With Michael Angelo Covino, Kyle Marvin, Gayle Rankin. Written by Michael Angelo Covino, Kyle Marvin. Directed by Michael Angelo Covino. (1:34) Capitol 12
NEW! “Come Away” (PG) When their eldest brother dies, Peter and Alice seek to save their parents from despair until they are forced to choose between home and imagination, setting the stage for their iconic journeys into Wonderland and Neverland. With Angelina Jolie, Michael Caine, Gugu Mbatha-Raw. Written by Marissa Kate Goodhill based on characters created by J.M. Barrie and Lewis Carroll. Directed by Brenda Chapman. (1:34) Capitol 12
“Come Play” (PG-13) A monster named Larry that manifests itself through smart phones and mobile devices. Feature film version of the 2017 short film. With Azhy Robertson, Gillian Jacobs, John Gallagher Jr. Written and directed by Jacob Chase. (PG-13) Capitol 12
NEW! “Fatman” (R) Santa Claus must contend with a hitman sent from a disappointed child. With Walton Goggins, Mel Gibson, Marianne Jean-Baptiste. Written and directed by Eshom Nelms, Ian Nelms. (1:40) Capitol 12
NEW! “Freaky” (R) After swapping bodies with a deranged serial killer, a young girl in high school discovers she has less than 24 hours before the change becomes permanent. With Kathryn Newton, Vince Vaughn, Alan Ruck. Written by Michael Kennedy and Christopher Landon. Directed by Christopher Landon. (1:41) Capitol 12
“Honest Thief” (PG-13) Wanting to lead an honest life, a notorious bank robber turns himself in, only to be double-crossed by two ruthless FBI agents. With Liam Neeson, Kate Walsh, Jai Courtney. Written by Steve Allrich, Mark Williams. Directed by Mark Williams. (1:39) Capitol 12
NEW! “Hillbilly Elegy” (R) A Yale law student drawn back to his hometown grapples with family history, Appalachian values and the American dream. With Amy Adams, Haley Bennett, Glenn Close. Written by Vanessa Taylor based on the book by J.D. Vance. Directed by Ron Howard. (1:56) Capitol 12
“Let Him Go” (R) A retired sheriff and his wife, grieving over the death of their son, set out to find their only grandson. With Diane Lane, Kevin Costner, Lesley Manville. Written by Thomas Bezucha based on the novel by Larry Watson. Directed by Thomas Bezucha. (1:54) Capitol 12
“National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” (PG-13) The Griswold family’s plans for a big family Christmas predictably turn into a big disaster. With Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo, Juliette Lewis. Written by John Hughes. Directed by Jeremiah S. Chechik. (1:37) Capitol 12
“The Polar Express” (G) On Christmas Eve, a young boy embarks on a magical adventure to the North Pole on the Polar Express, while learning about friendship, bravery, and the spirit of Christmas. With Tom Hanks, Chris Coppola, Michael Jeter. Written by Robert Zemeckis and William Broyles Jr. based on the book by Chris Van Allsburg. Directed by Robert Zemeckis. (1:40) Capitol 12
“Toy Story” (G) A cowboy doll is profoundly threatened and jealous when a new spaceman figure supplants him as top toy in a boy’s room. With Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Don Rickles. Written by Joss Whedon, Andrew Stanton, Joel Cohen and Alec Sokolow based on the original story by John Lasseter, Pete Docter, Andrew Stanton and Joe Ranft. Directed by John Lasseter. (1:21) Capitol 12
“The War with Grandpa” (PG) Upset that he has to share the room he loves with his grandfather, Peter decides to declare war in an attempt to get it back. With Robert De Niro, Uma Thurman and Rob Riggle. Written by Tom J. Astle and Matt Ember based on the book by Robert Kimmel Smith. Directed by Tim Hill. (1:34) Capitol 12
OTHER AREA THEATERS
LOVELAND
Metrolux 14
“The Addams Family”
NEW! “Come Away”
“Come Play”
NEW! “Dreamland”
NEW! “Freaky”
“Guardians of the Galaxy”
“Honest Thief”
“Let Him Go”
“Tenet”
“The War with Grandpa”
FORT COLLINS
Cinemark 16
“Come Play”
NEW! “Freaky”
“Guardians of the Galaxy”
“Honest Thief”
“Let Him Go”
“Love Actually”
“Planes, Trains and Automobiles”
“Tenet”
“Toy Story”
“The War with Grandpa”
“Wolfwalkers”
The Lyric
“Ammonite”
“Come Play”
“The Great Experiment: CSU at 150”
“Hillbilly Energy”
“Let Him Go”