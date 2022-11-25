Here’s a list of movies now playing in Cheyenne. Local theaters are noted at the end of each capsule. Summaries provided by IMDB.
“Black Adam” (PG-13) Nearly 5,000 years after he was bestowed with the almighty powers of the Egyptian gods-and imprisoned just as quickly-Black Adam is freed from his earthly tomb, ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the modern world. With Dwayne Johnson, Sarah Shahi, Viola Davis. Written by Adam Sztykiel, Rory Haines, Sohrab Noshirvani. Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra. (2:4) Capitol 16
“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (PG-13) The nation of Wakanda is pitted against intervening world powers as they mourn the loss of their king T’Challa. With Tenoch Huerta, Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett. Written by Ryan Coogler, Joe Robert Cole. Directed by Ryan Coogler. (2:41) Capitol 16
NEW! “Bones and All” (R) A young woman learning how to survive on the margins of society, and Lee, an intense and disenfranchised drifter, join together for a thousand-mile odyssey which takes them through the back roads, hidden passages and trap doors of Ronald Reagan’s America. Timothee Chalamet, Taylor Russell, Mark Rylance. Written by David Kajganich, Camille DeAngelis. Director Luca Guadagnino. (2:10) Capitol
“The Chosen Season 3: Episodes 1 & 2” (TV-PG) After Jesus completes a sermon that turns the world upside down, all 12 disciples (including newcomer Judas) are ready to follow him to the ends of the earth. But problems remain. Matthew wrestles with estrangement from his family. Andrew visits an imprisoned John the Baptist. Mary and the women must find a source of income. Simon and Eden face the costs of following Jesus. With Shahar Issac, Jonathan Roumie, Paras Patel. Created by Dallas Jenkins. (2:50) Capitol 16
NEW! “Devotion” (PG-13) A pair of U.S. Navy fighter pilots risk their lives during the Korean War and become some of the Navy’s most celebrated wingmen. With Jonathan Majors, Glen Powell, Christina Jackson. Written by Jake Crane, Jonathan Stewart, Adam Makos. Directed by J.D. Dillard. (2:18) Capitol 16
“Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio” (PG) A darker version of the classic children’s fairy tale of a wooden puppet that transforms into a real living boy. Voiced by Gregory Mann, Ewan McGregor, Ron Pearlman. Written by Guillermo del Toro, Patrick McHale, Matthew Robbins. Directed by Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson. (1:57) Capitol 16
“Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile” (PG) Based on the 1965 children’s book of the same title about Lyle, who lives in a house on East 88th Street in New York City. With Constance Wu, Javier Bardem, Scoot McNairy. Written by Will Davies, Bernard Waber. Directed by Josh Gordon, Will Speck. (1:46) Capitol 16
“The Menu” (R) A couple travels to a coastal island to eat at an exclusive restaurant where the chef has prepared a lavish menu, with some shocking surprises. With Ralph Fiennes, Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicholas Hoult. Written by Seth Reiss, Will Tracy. Directed by Mark Mylod. (1:46) Capitol 16
“She Said” (R) New York Times reporters Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor break one of the most important stories in a generation – a story that helped launch the #MeToo movement and shattered decades of silence around the subject of sexual assault in Hollywood. With Carey Mulligan, Zoe Kazan, Patricia Clarkson. Written by Rebecca Lenkiewicz, Jodi Kantor, Megan Twohey. Directed by Maria Schrader. (2:8) Capitol 16
NEW! “Strange World” (PG) The legendary Clades are a family of explorers whose differences threaten to topple their latest and most crucial mission. Voiced by Jake Gyllenhaal, Jaboukie Young-White, Gabrielle Union. Written by Qui Nguyen. Directed by Don Hall, Qui Nguyen. (1:42) Capitol 16
“Ticket to Paradise” (PG-13) A divorced couple teams up and travels to Bali to stop their daughter from making the same mistake they think they made 25 years ago. With George Clooney, Sean Lynch, Julia Roberts. Written by Ol Parker, Daniel Pipski. Directed by Ol Parker. (1:44) Capitol 16