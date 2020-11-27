Here’s a list of movies now playing in Cheyenne. Local theaters are noted at the end of each capsule. Summaries provided by the Los Angeles Times and IMDB.
Note: Frontier 9 is still closed.
“Buddy Games” (R) A group of friends reunite to play The Buddy Games, a wild assortment of absurd physical and mental challenges. In the process, they’ll heal old wounds, right past wrongs and figure out the true meaning of friendship...or die trying. With Elysia Rotaru, Olivia Munn and Jensen Ackles. Written by Josh Duhamel, Bob Schwartz and Jude Weng. Directed by Josh Duhamel. (1:30) Capitol 12
“Come Play” (PG-13) A monster named Larry that manifests itself through smart phones and mobile devices. Feature film version of the 2017 short film. With Azhy Robertson, Gillian Jacobs, John Gallagher Jr. Written and directed by Jacob Chase. (PG-13) Capitol 12
NEW! “The Croods: A New Age” (PG) The prehistoric family the Croods are challenged by a rival family the Bettermans, who claim to be better and more evolved. With Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone, Ryan Reynolds. Written by Kevin Hageman, Dan Hageman, Paul Fisher, Bob Logan, Kirk DeMicco and Chris Sanders. Directed by Joel Crawford. (1:35) Capitol 12
“Elf” (PG) After discovering he is a human, a man raised as an elf at the North Pole decides to travel to New York City to locate his real father. With Will Ferrell, James Caan, Bob Newhart. Written by David Berenbaum. Directed by Jon Favreau. (1:37) Capitol 12
“The Forgotten Carols” Uncle John recounts the story of Christ’s birth to Connie Lou through story and song. See Connie Lou discover what the world has forgotten about Christmas, ultimately opening her heart to the joy of this special season. With Christy Summerhays, Michael McLean and Jeff McLean. Written by Michael McLean and Scott McLean. Directed by Christy Summerhays. (2:10) Capitol 12
“Freaky” (R) After swapping bodies with a deranged serial killer, a young girl in high school discovers she has less than 24 hours before the change becomes permanent. With Kathryn Newton, Vince Vaughn, Alan Ruck. Written by Michael Kennedy and Christopher Landon. Directed by Christopher Landon. (1:41) Capitol 12
“Frozen” (PG) When the newly crowned Queen Elsa accidentally uses her power to turn things into ice to curse her home in infinite winter, her sister Anna teams up with a mountain man, his playful reindeer, and a snowman to change the weather condition. With Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Jonathan Groff. Written by Jennifer Lee, Chris Buck, Jennifer Lee and Shane Morris inspired by “The Snow Queen” by Hans Christian Andersen. (1:42) Capitol 12
“Honest Thief” (PG-13) Wanting to lead an honest life, a notorious bank robber turns himself in, only to be double-crossed by two ruthless FBI agents. With Liam Neeson, Kate Walsh, Jai Courtney. Written by Steve Allrich, Mark Williams. Directed by Mark Williams. (1:39) Capitol 12
“Let Him Go” (R) A retired sheriff and his wife, grieving over the death of their son, set out to find their only grandson. With Diane Lane, Kevin Costner, Lesley Manville. Written by Thomas Bezucha based on the novel by Larry Watson. Directed by Thomas Bezucha. (1:54) Capitol 12
“National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” (PG-13) The Griswold family’s plans for a big family Christmas predictably turn into a big disaster. With Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo, Juliette Lewis. Written by John Hughes. Directed by Jeremiah S. Chechik. (1:37) Capitol 12
“The Polar Express” (G) On Christmas Eve, a young boy embarks on a magical adventure to the North Pole on the Polar Express, while learning about friendship, bravery, and the spirit of Christmas. With Tom Hanks, Chris Coppola, Michael Jeter. Written by Robert Zemeckis and William Broyles Jr. based on the book by Chris Van Allsburg. Directed by Robert Zemeckis. (1:40) Capitol 12
“The Santa Claus” (PG) When a man inadvertently makes Santa fall off of his roof on Christmas Eve, he finds himself magically recruited to take his place. With Tim Allen, Judge Reinhold and Wendy Crewson. Written by Leo Benvenuti and Steve Rudnick. Directed by John Pasquin. (1:37) Capitol 12
“Vanguard” Covert security company Vanguard is the last hope of survival for an accountant after he is targeted by the world’s deadliest mercenary organization. With Jackie Chan, Yang Yang, Miya Muqi. Written by Stanley Tong (screenplay) and Tiffany Alycia Tong (English dialogue). Directed by Stanley Tong. (1:48) Capitol 12
“The War with Grandpa” (PG) Upset that he has to share the room he loves with his grandfather, Peter decides to declare war in an attempt to get it back. With Robert De Niro, Uma Thurman and Rob Riggle. Written by Tom J. Astle and Matt Ember based on the book by Robert Kimmel Smith. Directed by Tim Hill. (1:34) Capitol 12
OTHER AREA THEATERS
Loveland Metrolux 14 is closed temporarily.
Fort Collins Cinemark 16 is closed temporarily.
The Lyric is closed temporarily.