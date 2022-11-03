Here’s a list of movies now playing in Cheyenne. Local theaters are noted at the end of each capsule. Summaries provided by IMDB.
NEW! “Armageddon Time” (R) A deeply personal story on the strength of family, the complexity of friendship and the generational pursuit of the American Dream. With Anne Hathaway, Jeremy Strong, Banks Repeta. Written by James Gray. Directed by James Gray.
“Black Adam” (PG-13) Nearly 5,000 years after he was bestowed with the almighty powers of the Egyptian gods-and imprisoned just as quickly-Black Adam is freed from his earthly tomb, ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the modern world. With Dwayne Johnson, Sarah Shahi, Viola Davis. Written by Adam Sztykiel, Rory Haines, Sohrab Noshirvani. Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra. (2:4) Capitol 16
NEW! “The Estate” (R) Two sisters attempt to win over their terminally ill, difficult-to-please Aunt in hopes of becoming the beneficiaries of her wealthy estate, only to find the rest of their greedy family members have the same idea. With Rosemarie DeWitt, Toni Collette, Anna Faris. Written by Dean Craig. Directed by Dean Craig. (1:36) Capitol 16
“Halloween Ends” (R) The saga of Michael Myers and Laurie Strode comes to a spine-chilling climax in the final installment of this trilogy. With Jamie Lee Curtis, Andi Matichak, James Jude Courtney. Written by John Carpenter, Debra Hill, Paul Brad Logan. Directed by David Gordon Green. (1:51) Capitol 16
“Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile” (PG) Based on the 1965 children’s book of the same title about Lyle, who lives in a house on East 88th Street in New York City. With Constance Wu, Javier Bardem, Scoot McNairy. Written by Will Davies, Bernard Waber. Directed by Josh Gordon, Will Speck. (1:46) Capitol 16
NEW! “One Piece Film: Red” (PG-13) For the first time ever, Uta – the most beloved singer in the world – will reveal herself to the world at a live concert. The voice that the whole world has been waiting for is about to resound. Voiced by AmaLee, Daniel Baugh, Luci Christian. Written by Brooklyn El-Omar, Tsutomu Kuroiwa, Eiichiro Oda. Directed by Goro Taniguchi. (1:55) Capitol 16
“Prey for the Devil” (PG-13) A nun prepares to perform an exorcism and comes face to face with a demonic force with mysterious ties to her past. With Jacqueline Byers, Virginia Madsen, Colin Salmon. Written by Robert Zappia, Todd R. Jones, Earl Richey Jones. Directed by Daniel Stamm. (1:33) Capitol 16
“Smile” (R) This story follows a doctor whose mind begins to turn on her after she witnisses a traumatic event involving a patient. With Sosie Bacon, Jessie T. Usher, Kyle Gallner. Written by Parker Finn. Directed by Parker Finn. (1:55) Capitol 16
“Tár” (R) Set in the international world of Western classical music, the film centers on Lydia Tár, widely considered one of the greatest living composer-conductors and first-ever female music director of a major German orchestra. With Cate Blanchett, Noemie Merlant, Nina Hoss. Written by Todd Field. Directed by Todd Field. (2:38) Capitol 16
“Terrifier 2” (NR) After being resurrected by a sinister entity, Art the Clown returns to the timid town of Miles County where he begins to target a teenage girl and her younger brother on Halloween. With Griffin Santopietro, Jenna Kanell, David Howard Thornton. Written by Damien Leone. Directed by Damien Leone. (2:18) Capitol 16
“Ticket to Paradise” (PG-13) A divorced couple teams up and travels to Bali to stop their daughter from making the same mistake they think they made 25 years ago. With George Clooney, Sean Lynch, Julia Roberts. Written by Ol Parker, Daniel Pipski. Directed by Ol Parker. (1:44) Capitol 16
“Till” (PG-13) In 1955, after Emmett Till is murdered in a brutal lynching, his mother vows to expose the racism behind the attack while working to have those involved brought to justice. With Danielle Deadwyler, Jalyn Hall, Frankie Faison. Written by Michael Reilly, Keith Beauchamp. Chinonye Chukwu. Directed by Chinonye Chukwu. (2:10) Capitol 16
“Top Gun: Maverick” (PG-13) After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. With Tom Cruise, Jennifer Connelly, Miles Teller. Written by Jim Cash, Jack Epps Jr., Peter Craig. Directed by Joseph Kosinski. (2:11) Capitol 16
