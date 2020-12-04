Here’s a list of movies now playing in Cheyenne. Local theaters are noted at the end of each capsule. Summaries provided by the Los Angeles Times and IMDB.
Note: Frontier 9 is still closed.
NEW! “All My Life” (PG-13) A couple’s wedding plans are thrown off course when the groom is diagnosed with liver cancer. With Jessica Rothe, Harry Shum Jr., Marielle Scott. Written by Todd Rosenberg. Directed by Marc Meyers. (1:33) Capitol 12
“Come Play” (PG-13) A monster named Larry that manifests itself through smart phones and mobile devices. Feature film version of the 2017 short film. With Azhy Robertson, Gillian Jacobs, John Gallagher Jr. Written and directed by Jacob Chase. (PG-13) Capitol 12
“The Croods: A New Age” (PG) The prehistoric family the Croods are challenged by a rival family the Bettermans, who claim to be better and more evolved. With Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone, Ryan Reynolds. Written by Kevin Hageman, Dan Hageman, Paul Fisher, Bob Logan, Kirk DeMicco and Chris Sanders. Directed by Joel Crawford. (1:35) Capitol 12
“Die Hard” (R) An NYPD officer tries to save his wife and several others taken hostage by German terrorists during a Christmas party at the Nakatomi Plaza in Los Angeles. With Bruce Willis, Alan Rickman, Bonnie Bedelia. Written by Jeb Stuart and Steven E. de Souza based on the novel by Roderick Thorp. (2:12) Capitol 12
“Elf” (PG) After discovering he is a human, a man raised as an elf at the North Pole decides to travel to New York City to locate his real father. With Will Ferrell, James Caan, Bob Newhart. Written by David Berenbaum. Directed by Jon Favreau. (1:37) Capitol 12
“The Forgotten Carols” Uncle John recounts the story of Christ’s birth to Connie Lou through story and song. See Connie Lou discover what the world has forgotten about Christmas, ultimately opening her heart to the joy of this special season. With Christy Summerhays, Michael McLean and Jeff McLean. Written by Michael McLean and Scott McLean. Directed by Christy Summerhays. (2:10) Capitol 12
“Freaky” (R) After swapping bodies with a deranged serial killer, a young girl in high school discovers she has less than 24 hours before the change becomes permanent. With Kathryn Newton, Vince Vaughn, Alan Ruck. Written by Michael Kennedy and Christopher Landon. Directed by Christopher Landon. (1:41) Capitol 12
NEW! “Half Brothers” (PG-13) Renato, a Mexican aviation exec, is shocked to learn he has an American half-brother he never knew about, the free-spirited Asher. They are forced on a road trip together, tracing the path their father took from Mexico to the US. With Luis Gerardo Méndez, José Zúñiga, Connor Del Rio. Written by Ali LeRoi, Eduardo Cisneros and Jason Shuman. Directed by Luke Greenfield. (1:48) Capitol 12
“Honest Thief” (PG-13) Wanting to lead an honest life, a notorious bank robber turns himself in, only to be double-crossed by two ruthless FBI agents. With Liam Neeson, Kate Walsh, Jai Courtney. Written by Steve Allrich, Mark Williams. Directed by Mark Williams. (1:39) Capitol 12
“Let Him Go” (R) A retired sheriff and his wife, grieving over the death of their son, set out to find their only grandson. With Diane Lane, Kevin Costner, Lesley Manville. Written by Thomas Bezucha based on the novel by Larry Watson. Directed by Thomas Bezucha. (1:54) Capitol 12
“National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” (PG-13) The Griswold family’s plans for a big family Christmas predictably turn into a big disaster. With Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo, Juliette Lewis. Written by John Hughes. Directed by Jeremiah S. Chechik. (1:37) Capitol 12
“The Polar Express” (G) On Christmas Eve, a young boy embarks on a magical adventure to the North Pole on the Polar Express, while learning about friendship, bravery, and the spirit of Christmas. With Tom Hanks, Chris Coppola, Michael Jeter. Written by Robert Zemeckis and William Broyles Jr. based on the book by Chris Van Allsburg. Directed by Robert Zemeckis. (1:40) Capitol 12
“The War with Grandpa” (PG) Upset that he has to share the room he loves with his grandfather, Peter decides to declare war in an attempt to get it back. With Robert De Niro, Uma Thurman and Rob Riggle. Written by Tom J. Astle and Matt Ember based on the book by Robert Kimmel Smith. Directed by Tim Hill. (1:34) Capitol 12
“White Christmas” (Not rated) A successful song-and-dance team become romantically involved with a sister act and team up to save the failing Vermont inn of their former commanding general. With Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Rosemary Clooney. Written by Norman Panama, Melvin Frank and Norman Krasna. Directed by Michael Curtiz. (2:00) Capitol 12
OTHER AREA THEATERS
Loveland Metrolux 14 is closed temporarily.
Fort Collins Cinemark 16 is closed temporarily.
The Lyric is closed temporarily.