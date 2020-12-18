Here’s a list of movies now playing in Cheyenne. Local theaters are noted at the end of each capsule. Summaries provided by the Los Angeles Times and IMDB.
Note: Frontier 9 is still closed.
“Come Play” (PG-13) A monster named Larry that manifests itself through smart phones and mobile devices. Feature film version of the 2017 short film. With Azhy Robertson, Gillian Jacobs, John Gallagher Jr. Written and directed by Jacob Chase. (PG-13) Capitol 12
“The Croods: A New Age” (PG) The prehistoric family the Croods are challenged by a rival family the Bettermans, who claim to be better and more evolved. With Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone, Ryan Reynolds. Written by Kevin Hageman, Dan Hageman, Paul Fisher, Bob Logan, Kirk DeMicco and Chris Sanders. Directed by Joel Crawford. (1:35) Capitol 12
“Elf” (PG) After discovering he is a human, a man raised as an elf at the North Pole decides to travel to New York City to locate his real father. With Will Ferrell, James Caan, Bob Newhart. Written by David Berenbaum. Directed by Jon Favreau. (1:37) Capitol 12
“Fatale” (R) After a one-night stand, a successful married man finds himself entangled in a cunning police detective’s latest investigation. With Hilary Swank, Michael Ealy, Mike Colter. Written by David Loughery. Directed by Deon Taylor. (1:42) Capitol 12
“Freaky” (R) After swapping bodies with a deranged serial killer, a young girl in high school discovers she has less than 24 hours before the change becomes permanent. With Kathryn Newton, Vince Vaughn, Alan Ruck. Written by Michael Kennedy and Christopher Landon. Directed by Christopher Landon. (1:41) Capitol 12
“Half Brothers” (PG-13) Renato, a Mexican aviation exec, is shocked to learn he has an American half-brother he never knew about, the free-spirited Asher. They are forced on a road trip together, tracing the path their father took from Mexico to the US. With Luis Gerardo Méndez, José Zúñiga, Connor Del Rio. Written by Ali LeRoi, Eduardo Cisneros and Jason Shuman. Directed by Luke Greenfield. (1:48) Capitol 12
“How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (PG) On the outskirts of Whoville lives a green, revenge-seeking Grinch who plans to ruin Christmas for all of the citizens of the town. With Jim Carrey, Taylor Momsen. Written by Jeffrey Price and Peter S. Seaman based on the book by Dr. Seuss. (1:44) Capitol 12
“It’s a Wonderful Life” (PG) An angel is sent from Heaven to help a desperately frustrated businessman by showing him what life would have been like if he had never existed. With James Stewart, Donna Reed, Lionel Barrymore. Written by Frances Goodrich, Albert Hackett, Frank Capra, Jo Swerling, Philip Van Doren Stern and Michael Wilson. Directed by Frank Capra. (2:10) Capitol 12
“Monster Hunter” (PG-13) When Lt. Artemis and her loyal soldiers are transported to a new world, they engage in a desperate battle for survival against enormous enemies with incredible powers. Feature film based on the video game by Capcom. With Milla Jovovich, Tony Jaa, T.I. Written by Paul W.S. Anderson based on the video game series by Kaname Fujioka. Directed by Paul W.S. Anderson. (1:39) Capitol 12
“National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” (PG-13) The Griswold family’s plans for a big family Christmas predictably turn into a big disaster. With Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo, Juliette Lewis. Written by John Hughes. Directed by Jeremiah S. Chechik. (1:37) Capitol 12
“The War with Grandpa” (PG) Upset that he has to share the room he loves with his grandfather, Peter decides to declare war in an attempt to get it back. With Robert De Niro, Uma Thurman and Rob Riggle. Written by Tom J. Astle and Matt Ember based on the book by Robert Kimmel Smith. Directed by Tim Hill. (1:34) Capitol 12
“Wild Mountain Thyme” (PG-13) A pair of star-crossed lovers in Ireland get caught up in their family’s land dispute. With Emily Blunt, Jamie Dornan, Christopher Walken. Directed and written by John Patrick Shanley. (1:42) Capitol 12
OTHER AREA THEATERS
Loveland Metrolux 14 is closed temporarily.
Fort Collins Cinemark 16 is closed temporarily.
The Lyric is closed temporarily.