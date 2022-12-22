...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST FRIDAY...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...Extremely dangerous and life threatening wind chills
expected. Wind chills of 50 to 65 degrees below zero.
* WHERE...Much of southeast Wyoming and the western Nebraska
Panhandle.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Wind chills of this magnitude can cause frostbite in
less than 5 minutes if precautions are not taken. Hypothermia
and death can also occur due to prolonged exposure to the cold.
Livestock interests will be severely impacted.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. Dress in multiple, thick
layers. Cover all exposed skin and wear a knit hat and mittens.
Here’s a list of movies now playing in Cheyenne. Local theaters are noted at the end of each capsule. Summaries provided by IMDB.
“Avatar: The Way of Water” (PG-13) Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, “Avatar: The Way of Water” begins to tell the story of the Sully family, the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure. With Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver. Written by James Cameron, Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver. Directed by James Cameron. (3:12) Capitol 16
NEW! “Babylon” (R) A tale of outsized ambition and outrageous excess, it traces the rise and fall of multiple characters during an era of unbridled decadence and depravity in early Hollywood. With Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Jean Smart. Written by Damien Chazelle. Directed by Damien Chazelle. (3:8) Capitol 16
“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (PG-13) The nation of Wakanda is pitted against intervening world powers as they mourn the loss of their king T’Challa. With Tenoch Huerta, Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett. Written by Ryan Coogler, Joe Robert Cole. Directed by Ryan Coogler. (2:41) Capitol 16
“Devotion” (PG-13) A pair of U.S. Navy fighter pilots risk their lives during the Korean War and become some of the Navy’s most celebrated wingmen. With Jonathan Majors, Glen Powell, Christina Jackson. Written by Jake Crane, Jonathan Stewart, Adam Makos. Directed by J.D. Dillard. (2:18) Capitol 16
“The Fabelmans” (PG-13) Growing up in post-World War II era Arizona, young Sammy Fabelman aspires to become a filmmaker as he reaches adolescence, but soon discovers a shattering family secret and explores how the power of films can help him see the truth. With Michelle Williams, Gabriel LaBelle, Paul Dano. Written by Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner. Directed by Steven Spielberg. (2:31) Capitol 16
NEW! “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” (PG-13) A joyous, emotional, heartbreaking celebration of the life and music of Whitney Houston, one of the greatest female R&B pop vocalists of all time, tracking her journey from obscurity to musical superstardom. With Naomi Ackie, Stanley Tucci, Ashton Sanders. Written by Anthony McCarten. Directed by Kasi Lemmons. (2:26) Capitol 16
“National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” (PG-13) Clark Griswold is determined to have a “good old-fashioned family Christmas,’’ but Cousin Eddie and a house full of wacky relatives don’t make it easy. With Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo, Juliette Lewis. Written by John Hughes. Directed by Jeremiah S. Chechik. (1:37) Capitol 16
NEW! “Puss In Boots: The Last Wish” (PG) Puss in Boots discovers that his passion for adventure has taken its toll: he has burned through eight of his nine lives. Puss sets out on an epic journey to find the mythical Last Wish and restore his nine lives. Voiced by Antonio Banderas, Salma Hayek, Harvey Guillen. Written by Tommy Swerdlow, Tom Wheeler, Paul Fisher. Directed by Joel Crawford, Januel Mercado. (1:40) Capitol 16
“Spirited” (PG-13) A musical version of Charles Dickens’s story of a miserly misanthrope who is taken on a magical journey. With Will Ferrell, Ryan Reynolds, Octavia Spencer. Written by Sean Anders, John Morris. Directed by Sean Anders. (2:7) Capitol 16
“Violent Night” (R) When a team of mercenaries breaks into a wealthy family’s compound on Christmas Eve, taking everyone inside hostage, the team isn’t prepared for a surprise combatant – Santa Claus. With David Harbour, Beverly D’Angelo, John Leguizamo. Written by Pat Casey, Josh Miller. Directed by Tommy Wirkola. (1:41) Capitol 16