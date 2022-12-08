...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THURSDAY MORNING
TO 8 PM MST THURSDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 MPH with gusts up to 70 MPH expected.
* WHERE...South Laramie Range Foothills and Central Laramie County.
* WHEN...From 9 AM to 8 PM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts
of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
&&
Here’s a list of movies now playing in Cheyenne. Local theaters are noted at the end of each capsule. Summaries provided by IMDB.
“Black Adam” (PG-13) Nearly 5,000 years after he was bestowed with the almighty powers of the Egyptian gods-and imprisoned just as quickly-Black Adam is freed from his earthly tomb, ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the modern world. With Dwayne Johnson, Sarah Shahi, Viola Davis. Written by Adam Sztykiel, Rory Haines, Sohrab Noshirvani. Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra. (2:4) Capitol 16
“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (PG-13) The nation of Wakanda is pitted against intervening world powers as they mourn the loss of their king T’Challa. With Tenoch Huerta, Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett. Written by Ryan Coogler, Joe Robert Cole. Directed by Ryan Coogler. (2:41) Capitol 16
“Devotion” (PG-13) A pair of U.S. Navy fighter pilots risk their lives during the Korean War and become some of the Navy’s most celebrated wingmen. With Jonathan Majors, Glen Powell, Christina Jackson. Written by Jake Crane, Jonathan Stewart, Adam Makos. Directed by J.D. Dillard. (2:18) Capitol 16
“Elf” (2003) Raised as an oversized elf, Buddy travels from the North Pole to New York City to meet his biological father, Walter Hobbs, who doesn’t know he exists and is in desperate need of some Christmas spirit. With Will Ferrell, James Caan, Bob Newhart. Written by David Berenbaum. Directed by John Favreau. (1:37) Capitol 16
NEW! “The Fabelmans” (PG-13) Growing up in post-World War II era Arizona, young Sammy Fabelman aspires to become a filmmaker as he reaches adolescence, but soon discovers a shattering family secret and explores how the power of films can help him see the truth. With Michelle Williams, Gabriel LaBelle, Paul Dano. Written by Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner. Directed by Steven Spielberg. (2:31) Capitol 16
NEW! “Father Stu: Reborn” (PG-13) Based on a true story, Father Stu: Reborn is a PG-13 take on the honest, funny, and ultimately uplifting drama about a lost soul who finds his purpose in a most unexpected place. With Mark Wahlberg, Mel Gibson, Jacki Weaver. Written by Rosalind Ross. Directed by Rosalind Ross. (2:4) Capitol 16
“Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile” (PG) Based on the 1965 children’s book of the same title about Lyle, who lives in a house on East 88th Street in New York City. With Constance Wu, Javier Bardem, Scoot McNairy. Written by Will Davies, Bernard Waber. Directed by Josh Gordon, Will Speck. (1:46) Capitol 16
“The Menu” (R) A couple travels to a coastal island to eat at an exclusive restaurant where the chef has prepared a lavish menu, with some shocking surprises. With Ralph Fiennes, Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicholas Hoult. Written by Seth Reiss, Will Tracy. Directed by Mark Mylod. (1:46) Capitol 16
“Spirited” (PG-13) A musical version of Charles Dickens’s story of a miserly misanthrope who is taken on a magical journey. With Will Ferrell, Ryan Reynolds, Octavia Spencer. Written by Sean Anders, John Morris. Directed by Sean Anders. (2:7) Capitol 16
“Strange World” (PG) The legendary Clades are a family of explorers whose differences threaten to topple their latest and most crucial mission. Voiced by Jake Gyllenhaal, Jaboukie Young-White, Gabrielle Union. Written by Qui Nguyen. Directed by Don Hall, Qui Nguyen. (1:42) Capitol 16
“Ticket to Paradise” (PG-13) A divorced couple teams up and travels to Bali to stop their daughter from making the same mistake they think they made 25 years ago. With George Clooney, Sean Lynch, Julia Roberts. Written by Ol Parker, Daniel Pipski. Directed by Ol Parker. (1:44) Capitol 16
“Violent Night” (R) When a team of mercenaries breaks into a wealthy family’s compound on Christmas Eve, taking everyone inside hostage, the team isn’t prepared for a surprise combatant – Santa Claus. With David Harbour, Beverly D’Angelo, John Leguizamo. Written by Pat Casey, Josh Miller. Directed by Tommy Wirkola. (1:41) Capitol 16