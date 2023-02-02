FilmCaps

Here’s a list of movies now playing in Cheyenne. Local theaters are noted at the end of each capsule. Summaries provided by IMDB.

NEW! “80 For Brady” (PG-13) A group of friends made it their life-long mission to go to the Super Bowl and meet NFL superstar Tom Brady. Inspired by a true story. With Rita Moreno, Sally Field, Jane Fonda. Written by Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins. Directed by Kyle Marvin. (1:38) Capitol 16

