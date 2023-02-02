Here’s a list of movies now playing in Cheyenne. Local theaters are noted at the end of each capsule. Summaries provided by IMDB.
NEW! “80 For Brady” (PG-13) A group of friends made it their life-long mission to go to the Super Bowl and meet NFL superstar Tom Brady. Inspired by a true story. With Rita Moreno, Sally Field, Jane Fonda. Written by Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins. Directed by Kyle Marvin. (1:38) Capitol 16
NEW! “The Amazing Maurice” (PG) This story follows Maurice, a goofy streetwise cat, who has the perfect money-making scam. He finds a dumb-looking kid who plays a pipe and has his very own horde of rats, who are strangely literate. Voiced by Hugh Laurie, Emilia Clarke, David Thewlis. Written by Terry Rossio, Terry Pratchett, Robert Chandler. Directed by Toby Genkel, Florian Westermann. (1:33) Capitol 16
“A Man Called Otto” (PG-13) Otto is a grump who’s given up on life following the loss of his wife and wants to end it all. When a young family moves in nearby, he meets his match in quick-witted Marisol, leading to a friendship that will turn his world around. With Tom Hanks, John Higgins, Tony Bingham. Written by David Magee, Fredrik Backman, Hannes Holm. Directed by Marc Forster. (2:6) Capitol 16
“Avatar: The Way of Water” (PG-13) Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, “Avatar: The Way of Water” begins to tell the story of the Sully family, the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure. With Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver. Written by James Cameron, Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver. Directed by James Cameron. (3:12) Capitol 16
”Infinity Pool” (R) While staying at an isolated island resort, James and Em are enjoying a perfect vacation of pristine beaches, exceptional staff, and soaking up the sun. But guided by the seductive and mysterious Gabi, they venture outside the resort grounds and find themselves in a culture filled with violence, hedonism, and untold horror. With Alexander Skarsgard, Mia Goth, Cleopatra Coleman. Written by Brandon Cronenberg. Directed by Brandon Cronenberg. (1:57) Capitol 16
NEW! “Knock at the Cabin” (R) While vacationing, a girl and her parents are taken hostage by armed strangers who demand that the family make a choice to avert the apocalypse. With Dave Bautista, Jonathan Groff, Ben Aldridge. Written by M. Night Shyamalan, Steve Desmond, Michael Sherman. Directed by M. Night Shyamalan. (1:40) Capitol 16
“M3GAN” (PG-13) A robotics engineer at a toy company builds a life-like doll that begins to take on a life of its own.With Allison Williams, Violet McGraw, Amie Donald. Written by Akela Cooper, James Wan. Directed by Gerard Johnstone. (1:42) Capitol 16
”Maybe I Do” (PG-13) In New York City’s splendor, Michelle and Allen’s romance is at the point where it is time for the parents to finally meet. But now face-to-face, the dinner quickly spirals out of control as the parents realize each spouse is sleeping with the other. With Kevin D. Benton, Luke Bracey, Setty Brosevelt. Written by Michael Jacobs. Directed by Michael Jacobs. (1:35) Capitol 16
“Missing” (PG-13) A thrilling roller-coaster mystery that makes you wonder how well you know those closest to you. When her mother disappears while on vacation in Colombia with her new boyfriend, June’s search for answers is hindered by international red tape. With Tim Griffin, Ava Zaria Lee, Nia Long. Written by Will Merrick, Nicholas D. Johnson, Sec Ohanian. Directed by Nicholas D. Johnson, Will Merrick. (1:51) Capitol 16
“Plane” (R) A pilot finds himself caught in a war zone after he’s forced to land his commercial aircraft during a terrible storm. With Gerard Butler, Mike Colter, Yoson An. Written by Charles Cumming, J.P. Davis. Directed by Jean-Francois Richet. (1:47) Capitol 16
“Puss In Boots: The Last Wish” (PG) Puss in Boots discovers that his passion for adventure has taken its toll: he has burned through eight of his nine lives. Puss sets out on an epic journey to find the mythical Last Wish and restore his nine lives. Voiced by Antonio Banderas, Salma Hayek, Harvey Guillen. Written by Tommy Swerdlow, Tom Wheeler, Paul Fisher. Directed by Joel Crawford, Januel Mercado. (1:40) Capitol 16
NEW! “Sword Art Online The Movie” (NR) Two months have passed since the deadly game began, and Kirito and Asuna continue to make progress. They stop for treasure, but then they must face Asuna’s least favorite monster. Voiced by Haruka Tomatsu, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka, Shiori Izawa. Written by Reki Kawahara. Directed by Ayako Kouno. (1:41) Capitol 16
“The Whale” (R) A reclusive, morbidly obese English teacher attempts to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter. With Brendan Fraser, Sadie Sink, Ty Simpkins. Written by Samuel D. Hunter. Directed by Darren Aronofsky. (1:57) Capitol 16
OTHER AREA THEATERS
LOVELAND
Metrolux 14
FORT COLLINS
Cinemark 16
The Lyric
