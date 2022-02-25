Here’s a list of movies now playing in Cheyenne. Local theaters are noted at the end of each capsule. Summaries provided by IMDB.
“The Cursed” (R) In the late 1800s, a man arrives in a remote country village to investigate an attack by a wild animal but discovers a much deeper, sinister force. With Boyd Holbrook, Kelly Reilly, Alistair Petrie. Written by Sean Ellis. Directed by Sean Ellis. (1:53) Capitol 16
NEW! “Cyrano” (PG-13) Award-winning director Joe Wright envelops moviegoers in a symphony of emotions with music, romance, and beauty in Cyrano, re-imagining the timeless tale. With Peter Dinklage, Haley Bennett, Kelvin Harrison Jr. Written by Edmond Rostand, Erica Schmidt. Directed by Joe Wright. (2:4) Capitol 16
“Death on the Nile” (PG-13) Belgian sleuth Hercule Poirot’s Egyptian vacation aboard a glamorous river steamer turns into a terrifying search for a murderer. With Tom Bateman, Annette Bening, Kenneth Branagh. Written by Michael Green, Agatha Christie. Directed by Kenneth Branagh. (2:7) Capitol 16
“Dog” (PG-13) An army ranger and his dog embark on a road trip along the Pacific Coast Highway to attend a friend’s funeral. With Channing Tatum, Q’orianka Kilcher, Emmy Raver-Lampman. Written by Reid Carolin, Brett Rodriguez. Directed by Reid Carolin, Channing Tatum. (1:30) Capitol 16
“Encanto” (PG) The film is centered on a young girl and her family in Colombia, who all have magical powers, sadly, the young girl has no powers. Voiced by Stephanie Beatriz, María Cecilia Botero, John Leguizamo. Written by Charise Castro Smith, Jared Bush, Byron Howard. Directed by Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Charise Castro Smith. (1:42) Capitol 16
NEW! “I’ll Find You” (NR) Inspired by stories of Polish musicians from the 30-40’s, the film’s an uncommon love story; romantic, but with the love of music which draws the characters together. With Adelaide Clemens, Leo Suter, Stephen Doriff. Written by David S. Ward, Bozenna Intrator, Zbigniew John Raczynski. Directed by Martha Coolidge. (1:56) Capitol 16
“Jackass Forever” (R) Celebrating the joy of being back together with your best friends and a perfectly executed shot to the dingdong, the original jackass crew return for another round. With Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Chris Pontius. Written by Jason ‘Wee Man’ Acuña, Eric André, Derrick Beckles. Directed by Jeff Tremaine. (1:36) Capitol 16.
“Marry Me” (PG-13) Marry Me features Lopez starring as musical superstar Kat Valdez and Owen Wilson as Charlie Gilbert, a math teacher—total strangers who agree to marry. With John Bradley, Jennifer Lopez, Utkarsh Ambudkar. Written by Harper Dill, Bobby Crosby, John Rodgers. Directed by Kat Coiro. (1:52) Captiol 16
“Moonfall” (PG-13) A mysterious force knocks the Moon from its orbit around Earth and sends it hurtling on a collision course with life as we know it. With Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson, John Bradley. Written by Spenser Cohen, Roland Emmerich, Harald Kloser. Directed by Roland Emmerich. (2:10) Capitol 16
“Scream” (R) Twenty-five years after a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, a new killer has donned the Ghostface mask. With Neve Campbell, Courtney Cox, David Arquette. Written by James Vanderbilt, Guy Busick, Kevin Williamson. Directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett. (1:54) Capitol 16
“Sing 2” (PG) Buster Moon and his friends must persuade reclusive rock star Clay Calloway to join them for the opening of a new show. Voiced by Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson. Written by Garth Jennings. Directed by Garth Jennings. (1:52) Capitol 16
“Spiderman: No Way Home” (PG-13) For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero’s identity is revealed, bringing his Super Hero responsibilities into conflict. With Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch. Written by Chis McKenna, Erik Sommers, Stan Lee. Directed by Jon Watts. (2:28) Capitol 16
NEW! “Studio 666” (R) The Foo Fighters rents an Encino mansion steeped in grisly rock and roll history, to record their 10th album. With Dave Grohl, Jenna Ortega, Whitney Cummings, Will Forte. Written by Dave Grohl, Jeff Buhler, Rebecca Hughes. Directed by BJ McDonnell. (1:46) Capitol 16
“Uncharted” (PG-13) Street-smart Nathan Drake, is recruited by seasoned treasure hunter, Victor “Sully” Sullivan, to recover a fortune amassed by Ferdinand Magellan, and lost 500 years ago by the House of Moncada. With Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg, Antonio Banderas. Written by Rafe Judkins, Art Marcum, Matt Holloway. Directed by Ruben Fleischer. (1:56) Capitol 16
OTHER AREA THEATERS
LOVELAND
Metrolux 14
FORT COLLINS
Cinemark 16
The Lyric
