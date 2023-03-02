Here’s a list of movies now playing in Cheyenne. Local theaters are noted at the end of each capsule. Summaries provided by IMDB.
“80 For Brady” (PG-13) A group of friends made it their life-long mission to go to the Super Bowl and meet NFL superstar Tom Brady. Inspired by a true story. With Rita Moreno, Sally Field, Jane Fonda. Written by Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins. Directed by Kyle Marvin. (1:38) Capitol 16
“The Amazing Maurice” (PG) This story follows Maurice, a goofy streetwise cat, who has the perfect money-making scam. He finds a dumb-looking kid who plays a pipe and has his very own horde of rats, who are strangely literate. Voiced by Hugh Laurie, Emilia Clarke, David Thewlis. Written by Terry Rossio, Terry Pratchett, Robert Chandler. Directed by Toby Genkel, Florian Westermann. (1:33) Capitol 16
“A Man Called Otto” (PG-13) Otto is a grump who’s given up on life following the loss of his wife and wants to end it all. When a young family moves in nearby, he meets his match in quick-witted Marisol, leading to a friendship that will turn his world around. With Tom Hanks, John Higgins, Tony Bingham. Written by David Magee, Fredrik Backman, Hannes Holm. Directed by Marc Forster. (2:6) Capitol 16
“Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania” (PG-13) Super-Hero partners Scott Lang and Hope Van Dyne return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope’s parents Hank Pym and Janet Van Dyne, the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. With Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Jonathan Majors. Written by Jack Kirby, Jeff Loveness. Directed by Peyton Reed. (2:5) Capitol 16
“Avatar: The Way of Water” (PG-13) Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, “Avatar: The Way of Water” begins to tell the story of the Sully family, the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure. With Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver. Written by James Cameron, Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver. Directed by James Cameron. (3:12) Capitol 16
“Cocaine Bear” (R) Inspired by the 1985 true story of a drug runner’s plane crash, missing cocaine, and the black bear that ate it, this wild dark comedy finds an oddball group of cops, criminals, tourists and teens converging in a Georgia forest where a 500- pound apex predator has ingested a staggering amount of cocaine and gone on a coke-fueled rampage for more blow … and blood. With Ray Liotta, Keri Russell, Margo Martindale. Written by Jimmy Warden. Directed by Elizabeth Banks. (1:35) Capitol 16
NEW! “Creed III” (PG-13) After dominating the boxing world, Adonis Creed has been thriving in both his career and family life. When a childhood friend and former boxing prodigy, Damian, resurfaces after serving a long sentence in prison, he is eager to prove that he deserves his shot in the ring. With Michael B. Jordan, Tessa Thompson, Jonathan Majors. Written by Keenan Coogler, Zach Baylin, Ryan Coogler. Directed by Michael B. Jordan. (1:56) Captiol 16
NEW! “Demon Slayer: To The Swordsmith Village” (R) Upper Rank Demons assemble at the Infinity Castle after Upper Six Demons’ defeat. With Zach Aguilar, Kira Buckland, Griffin Burns. Written by Koyoharu Gotouge. Directed by Haruo Sotozaki. (1:50) Capitol 16
“Jesus Revolution” (PG-13) In the 1970s, young Greg Laurie is searching for all the right things in all the wrong places: until he meets Lonnie Frisbee, a charismatic hippie-street-preacher. Together with Pastor Chuck Smith, they open the doors of Smith’s languishing church to an unexpected revival of radical and newfound love. With Jonathan Roumie, Nicholas Cirillo, Kelsey Grammer. Written by Jon Erwin, Jon Gunn, Greg Laurie. Directed by Jon Erwin, Brent McCorkle. (2:0) Capitol 16
“Knock at the Cabin” (R) While vacationing, a girl and her parents are taken hostage by armed strangers who demand that the family make a choice to avert the apocalypse. With Dave Bautista, Jonathan Groff, Ben Aldridge. Written by M. Night Shyamalan, Steve Desmond, Michael Sherman. Directed by M. Night Shyamalan. (1:40) Capitol 16
“Magic Mike’s Last Dance” (PG-13) “Magic” Mike Lane takes to the stage again after a lengthy hiatus, following a business deal that went bust, leaving him broke and taking bartender gigs in Florida. For what he hopes will be one last hurrah, Mike heads to London with a wealthy socialite who lures him with an offer he can’t refuse and an agenda all her own. With Salma Hayek, Channing Tatum, Joe Manganiello. Written by Reid Carolin. Directed by Steven Soderbergh. (1:52) Capitol 16
NEW! “Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre” (R) Special agent Orson Fortune and his team of operatives recruit one of Hollywood’s biggest movie stars to help them on an undercover mission when the sale of a deadly new weapons technology threatens to disrupt the world order. With Jason Statham, Aubrey Plaza, Cary Elwes. Written by Guy Ritchie, Ivan Atkinson, Marn Davies. Directed by Guy Ritchie. (1:54) Capitol 16
“Puss In Boots: The Last Wish” (PG) Puss in Boots discovers that his passion for adventure has taken its toll: he has burned through eight of his nine lives. Puss sets out on an epic journey to find the mythical Last Wish and restore his nine lives. Voiced by Antonio Banderas, Salma Hayek, Harvey Guillen. Written by Tommy Swerdlow, Tom Wheeler, Paul Fisher. Directed by Joel Crawford, Januel Mercado. (1:40) Capitol 16
