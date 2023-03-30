Here’s a list of movies now playing in Cheyenne. Local theaters are noted at the end of each capsule. Summaries provided by IMDB.
“65” (PG-13) After a catastrophic crash on an unknown planet, pilot Mills quickly discovers he’s actually stranded on Earth…65 million years ago. Now, with only one chance at rescue, Mills and the only other survivor, Koa, must make their way across an unknown terrain riddled with dangerous prehistoric creatures in an epic fight to survive. With Adam Driver, Ariana Greenblatt, Chloe Coleman. Written by Scott Beck, Bryan Woods. Directed by Scott Beck, Bryan Woods. (1:33) Capitol 16
“Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania” (PG-13) Super-Hero partners Scott Lang and Hope Van Dyne return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope’s parents Hank Pym and Janet Van Dyne, the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. With Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Jonathan Majors. Written by Jack Kirby, Jeff Loveness. Directed by Peyton Reed. (2:5) Capitol 16
“Champions” (PG-13) Woody Harrelson stars in the hilarious and heartwarming story of a former minor-league basketball coach who, after a series of missteps, is ordered by the court to manage a team of players with intellectual disabilities. He soon realizes that despite his doubts, together, this team can go further than they ever imagined. With Woody Harrelson, Kaitlin Olson, Matt Cook. Written by Marck Rizzo, Javier Fesser, David Marques. Directed by Bobby Farrelly. (2:03) Capitol 16
“Cocaine Bear” (R) Inspired by the 1985 true story of a drug runner’s plane crash, missing cocaine, and the black bear that ate it, this wild dark comedy finds an oddball group of cops, criminals, tourists and teens converging in a Georgia forest where a 500- pound apex predator has ingested a staggering amount of cocaine and gone on a coke-fueled rampage for more blow … and blood. With Ray Liotta, Keri Russell, Margo Martindale. Written by Jimmy Warden. Directed by Elizabeth Banks. (1:35) Capitol 16
“Creed III” (PG-13) After dominating the boxing world, Adonis Creed has been thriving in both his career and family life. When a childhood friend and former boxing prodigy, Damian, resurfaces after serving a long sentence in prison, he is eager to prove that he deserves his shot in the ring. With Michael B. Jordan, Tessa Thompson, Jonathan Majors. Written by Keenan Coogler, Zach Baylin, Ryan Coogler. Directed by Michael B. Jordan. (1:56) Captiol 16
NEW! “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” (PG-13) A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. The movie brings the rich world and playful spirit of the legendary roleplaying game to the big screen in a hilarious and action-packed adventure. With Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Rege-Jean Page. Written by Jonathan Goldstein, John Francis Daley, Michael Gilio. Directed by John Francis Daley, Jonathan Goldstein. (2:14) Capitol 16
NEW! “His Only Son” (PG-13) The story of one of the most controversial moments in the Old Testament—when Abraham was commanded by God to sacrifice his son Isaac on the mountain of Moriah. While traveling to the place of the sacrifice, alongside Isaac and two servants, Abraham is flooded with vivid memories from the years he and Sarah spent longing for the son they were promised—the son he must now lay upon the altar. With Nicolas Mouawad, Sara Seyed, Daniel da Silva. Written by David Helling. Directed by David Helling. (1:46) Capitol 16
“Jesus Revolution” (PG-13) In the 1970s, young Greg Laurie is searching for all the right things in all the wrong places: until he meets Lonnie Frisbee, a charismatic hippie-street-preacher. Together with Pastor Chuck Smith, they open the doors of Smith’s languishing church to an unexpected revival of radical and newfound love. With Jonathan Roumie, Nicholas Cirillo, Kelsey Grammer. Written by Jon Erwin, Jon Gunn, Greg Laurie. Directed by Jon Erwin, Brent McCorkle. (2:0) Capitol 16
“John Wick: Chapter 4” (R) John Wick uncovers a path to defeating the High Table. But before he can earn his freedom, Wick must face off against a new enemy with powerful alliances across the globe and forces that turn old friends into foes. With Keanu Reeves, Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgard. Written by Shay Hatten, Michael Finch, Derek Kolstad. Directed by Chard Stahelski. (2:49) Capitol 16
“Scream VI” (R) In the next installment, the survivors of the Ghostface killings leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter in New York City. With Melissa Barrera, Courteney Cox, Jenna Ortrga. Written by James Vanderbilt, Guy Busick, Kevin Williamson. Directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett. (2:03) Capitol 16
“School of Magic Animals” (PG) Ida must transfer to a new school, where she soon realizes the students are unkind to each other. However, that all changes when a new teacher, Miss Cornfield, begins to educate them on the value of friendship and magic. With Emilia Maier, Leonard Conrads, Loris Sichrovsky. Written by Viola Schmidt, John Chambers, Margit Auer. Directed by Gregor Schnitzler. (1:33) Capitol 16
“Shazam! Fury of the Gods” (PG-13) The film continues the story of teenage Billy Batson who, upon reciting the magic word “SHAZAM!” is transformed into his adult Super Hero alter ego, Shazam. With Grace Caroline Currey, Zachary Levi, Helen Mirren. Written by Henry Gayden, Chris Morgan, Bill Parker. directed by David F. Sandberg. (2:10) Capitol 16
OTHER AREA THEATERS
LOVELAND
Metrolux 14
“65”
“A Good Person”
“A Thousand and One”
“Champions”
“Creed III”
“Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves”
“His Only Sun”
“Jesus Revolution”
“John Wick: Chapter 4”
“Scream VI”
“Shazam! Fury of the Gods”
“Spinning Gold”
FORT COLLINS
Cinemark 16
“A Good Person”
“A Thousand and One”
“Avatar: The Way of Water”
“Bholaa”
“Champions”
“Creed III”
“Dasara”
“Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves”
“His Only Son”
“Jesus Revolution”
“John Wick: Chapter 4”
“Pathu Thala”
“Puss In Boots: The Last Wish”
“Scream VI”
“Viduthalai — Part 1”
The Lyric
“A Good Person”
“Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves”
“Everything Everywhere All At Once”