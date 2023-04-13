Here’s a list of movies now playing in Cheyenne. Local theaters are noted at the end of each capsule. Summaries provided by IMDB.
“Air” (R) Follows the history of shoe salesman Sonny Vaccaro, and how he led Nike in its pursuit of the greatest athlete in the history of basketball: Michael Jordan. With Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Viola Davis. Written by Alex Convery. Directed by Ben Affleck. (1:52) Capitol 16
“Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” (PG-13) A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. The movie brings the rich world and playful spirit of the legendary roleplaying game to the big screen in a hilarious and action-packed adventure. With Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Rege-Jean Page. Written by Jonathan Goldstein, John Francis Daley, Michael Gilio. Directed by John Francis Daley, Jonathan Goldstein. (2:14) Capitol 16
“John Wick: Chapter 4” (R) John Wick uncovers a path to defeating the High Table. But before he can earn his freedom, Wick must face off against a new enemy with powerful alliances across the globe and forces that turn old friends into foes. With Keanu Reeves, Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgard. Written by Shay Hatten, Michael Finch, Derek Kolstad. Directed by Chard Stahelski. (2:49) Capitol 16
NEW! “Mafia Mamma” (R) An American mom inherits her grandfather’s mafia empire in Italy. Guided by the firm’s consigliere, she hilariously defies everyone’s expectations as the new head of the family business. With Toni Collette, Monica Bellucci, Sophia Nomvete. Written by Amanda Sthers, J. Michael Feldman, Debbie Jhoon. Directed by Catherine Hardwicke. (1:41) Capitol 16
NEW! “Nefarious” (R) On the day of his scheduled execution, a convicted serial killer gets a psychiatric evaluation during which he claims he is a demon, and further claims that before their time is over, the psychiatrist will commit three murders of his own. With Sean Patrick Flanery, Jordan Belfi, James Healey Jr. Written by Chuck Konzelman, Cary Solomon. Directed by Chuck Konzelman, Cary Solomon. (1:38) Capitol 16
NEW! “The Pope’s Exorcist” (R) Follow Gabriele Amorth, the Vatican’s leading exorcist, as he investigates the possession of a child and uncovers a conspiracy the Vatican has tried to keep secret. Russell Crowe, Daniel Zovatto, Alex Essoe. Written by Michael Petroni, Evan Spiliotopoulos, R. Dean McCreary. Directed by Julius Avery. (1:43) Capitol 16
NEW! “Renfield” (R) Renfield, Dracula’s henchman and inmate at the lunatic asylum for decades, longs for a life away from the Count, his various demands, and all of the bloodshed that comes with them. With Nicholas Hoult, Nicolas Cage, Awkwafina. Written by Ryan Ridley, Robert Kirkman. Directed by Chris McKay. (1:33) Capitol 16
NEW! “Suzume” (PG-13) A modern action adventure road story where a 17-year-old girl named Suzume helps a mysterious young man close doors from the other side that are releasing disasters all over in Japan. Voiced by Nanoka Hara, Hokutoi Matsumura, Eri Fukatsu. Written by Makoto Shinkai. Directed by Makoto Shinkai. (2:02) Capitol 16
The Super Mario Bros. Movie (PG) The story of The Super Mario Bros. on their journey through the Mushroom Kingdom. Voiced by Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day. Written by Matthew Fogel. Directed by Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic. (1:32) Capitol 16