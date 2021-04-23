Here’s a list of movies now playing in Cheyenne. Local theaters are noted at the end of each capsule. Summaries provided by the Los Angeles Times and IMDB.
Note: Frontier 9 is still closed.
“Citizen Kane” (PG) Following the death of publishing tycoon Charles Foster Kane, reporters scramble to uncover the meaning of his final utterance; “Rosebud.” With Orson Welles, Joseph Cotten, Dorothy Comingore. Written by Herman J. Mankiewicz and Orson Welles. Directed by Orson Welles. (1:59) Capitol 12
“The Courier” (PG-13) Cold War spy Greville Wynne and his Russian source try to put an end to the Cuban Missile Crisis. With Benedict Cumberbatch, Merab Ninidze, Rachel Brosnahan. Written by Tom O’Connor. Directed by Dominic Cooke. (1:52) Capitol 12
“Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train” (R) After his family was brutally murdered and his sister turned into a demon, Tanjiro Kamado’s journey as a demon slayer began. Tanjiro and his comrades embark on a new mission aboard the Mugen Train, on track to despair. With Natsuki Hanae, Akari Kitô, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka. Written by Koyoharu Gotouge. Directed by Haruo Sotozaki. (1:57) Capitol 12
“The Girl Who Believes in Miracles” (PG) Unlike most people, young Sara Hopkins is willing to take God at His word. So when she hears a preacher say faith can move mountains, she starts praying. With Mira Sorvino, Kevin Sorbo, Peter Coyote. Written by Richard Correll and G.M. Mercier. Directed by Richard Correll. (1:40) Capitol 12
“Godzilla vs. Kong” (PG-13) The epic next chapter in the cinematic Monsterverse pits two of the greatest icons in motion picture history against one another – the fearsome Godzilla and the mighty Kong – with humanity caught in the balance. With Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall. Written by Eric Pearson and Max Borenstein based on the story by Terry Rossio, Michael Dougherty and Zach Shields. Directed by Adam Wingard. (1:53) Capitol 12
“Monday” (R) A spark on a Friday can lead to a sizzling weekend fling, but what happens when you get to the inevitable Monday? With Sebastian Stan, Denise Gough, Dominique Tipper. Written by Rob Hayes and Argyris Papadimitropoulos. Directed by Argyris Papadimitropoulos. (1:56) Capitol 12
“Mortal Kombat” (R) MMA fighter Cole Young seeks out Earth’s greatest champions in order to stand against the enemies of Outworld in a high stakes battle for the universe. With Lewis Tan, Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson. Written by Greg Russo, Dave Callaham, Oren Uziel and Greg Russo based on the video game created by Ed Boon and John Tobias. Directed by Simon McQuoid. (1:50) Capitol 12
“Nobody” (R) A bystander who intervenes to help a woman being harassed by a group of men becomes the target of a vengeful drug lord. With Bob Odenkirk, Aleksey Serebryakov, Connie Nielsen. Written by Derek Kolstad. Directed by Ilya Naishuller. (1:32) Capitol 12
“Raya and the Last Dragon” (PG) In a realm known as Kumandra, a re-imagined Earth inhabited by an ancient civilization, a warrior named Raya is determined to find the last dragon. With Kelly Marie Tran, Awkwafina, Gemma Chan. Written by Qui Nguyen and Adele Lim, Paul Briggs, Don Hall, Adele Lim, Carlos López Estrada, Kiel Murray, Qui Nguyen, John Ripa and Dean Wellins. (1:54) Capitol 12
“Tom & Jerry” (PG) Adaptation of the classic Hanna-Barbera property, which reveals how Tom and Jerry first meet and form their rivalry. With Chloë Grace Moretz and Michael Peña. Written by Kevin Costello based on the characters created by William Hanna and Joseph Barbera. Directed by Tim Story. (1:41) Capitol 12
“The Unholy” (PG-13) A hearing-impaired girl is visited by the Virgin Mary and can suddenly hear, speak and heal the sick. As people flock to witness her miracles, terrifying events unfold. Are they the work of the Virgin Mary or something much more sinister? With Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Cricket Brown, William Sadler. Written by Evan Spiliotopoulos based upon the book “Shrine” by James Herbert. Directed by Evan Spiliotopoulos. (1:39) Capitol 12
“Voyagers” (PG-13) A crew of astronauts on a multi-generational mission descend into paranoia and madness, not knowing what is real or not. With Colin Farrell, Tye Sheridan, Lily-Rose Depp. Written and directed by Neil Burger. (1:48) Capitol 12
OTHER AREA THEATERS
LOVELAND
Metrolux 14
“The Courier”
“Demon Slayer The Movie: Mugen Train”
“The Girl Who Believes in Miracles”
“Godzilla vs Kong”
“The Marksman”
“Mortal Kombat”
“Nobody”
“Raya and the Last Dragon”
“Together Together”
“Tom & Jerry”
“Trigger Point”
“The Unholy”
“Voyagers”
FORT COLLINS
Cinemark 16
“Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train Poster”
“Godzilla vs. Kong”
“In the Earth”
“Minari”
“Mortal Kombat”
“Nobody”
“Nomadland”
Oscar Shorts 2021
“Together Together”
“Tom & Jerry”
“The Trial of the Chicago 7”
“The Unholy”
The Lyric
Animated Oscar Nominated Shorts 2021
“French Exit”
Live Action Oscar Nominated Shorts 2021
“Minari”