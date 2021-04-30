Here’s a list of movies now playing in Cheyenne. Local theaters are noted at the end of each capsule. Summaries provided by the Los Angeles Times and IMDB.
Note: Frontier 9 is still closed.
“Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train” (R) After his family was brutally murdered and his sister turned into a demon, Tanjiro Kamado’s journey as a demon slayer began. Tanjiro and his comrades embark on a new mission aboard the Mugen Train, on track to despair. With Natsuki Hanae, Akari Kitô, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka. Written by Koyoharu Gotouge. Directed by Haruo Sotozaki. (1:57) Capitol 12
“The Girl Who Believes in Miracles” (PG) Unlike most people, young Sara Hopkins is willing to take God at His word. So when she hears a preacher say faith can move mountains, she starts praying. With Mira Sorvino, Kevin Sorbo, Peter Coyote. Written by Richard Correll and G.M. Mercier. Directed by Richard Correll. (1:40) Capitol 12
“Godzilla vs. Kong” (PG-13) The epic next chapter in the cinematic Monsterverse pits two of the greatest icons in motion picture history against one another – the fearsome Godzilla and the mighty Kong – with humanity caught in the balance. With Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall. Written by Eric Pearson and Max Borenstein based on the story by Terry Rossio, Michael Dougherty and Zach Shields. Directed by Adam Wingard. (1:53) Capitol 12
“Mortal Kombat” (R) MMA fighter Cole Young seeks out Earth’s greatest champions in order to stand against the enemies of Outworld in a high stakes battle for the universe. With Lewis Tan, Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson. Written by Greg Russo, Dave Callaham, Oren Uziel and Greg Russo based on the video game created by Ed Boon and John Tobias. Directed by Simon McQuoid. (1:50) Capitol 12
“Nobody” (R) A bystander who intervenes to help a woman being harassed by a group of men becomes the target of a vengeful drug lord. With Bob Odenkirk, Aleksey Serebryakov, Connie Nielsen. Written by Derek Kolstad. Directed by Ilya Naishuller. (1:32) Capitol 12
“Percy Vs Goliath” (PG-13) A Canadian farmer takes on a giant corporation after their GMOs interfere with his crops. With Christopher Walken, Roberta Maxwell, Pathy Aiyar. Written by Garfield Lindsay Miller, Hilary Pryor. Directed by Clark Johnson. (2:00) Capitol 12
“Raya and the Last Dragon” (PG) In a realm known as Kumandra, a re-imagined Earth inhabited by an ancient civilization, a warrior named Raya is determined to find the last dragon. With Kelly Marie Tran, Awkwafina, Gemma Chan. Written by Qui Nguyen and Adele Lim, Paul Briggs, Don Hall, Adele Lim, Carlos López Estrada, Kiel Murray, Qui Nguyen, John Ripa and Dean Wellins. (1:54) Capitol 12
“Separation” (R) A young girl finds solace in her artist father and the ghost of her dead mother. With Rupert Friend, Brian Cox, Madeline Brewer. Written by Nick Amadeus and Josh Braun. Directed by William Brent Bell. (1:47) Capitol 12
“Tom & Jerry” (PG) Adaptation of the classic Hanna-Barbera property, which reveals how Tom and Jerry first meet and form their rivalry. With Chloë Grace Moretz and Michael Peña. Written by Kevin Costello based on the characters created by William Hanna and Joseph Barbera. Directed by Tim Story. (1:41) Capitol 12
“Tremors” (PG-13) Natives of a small isolated town defend themselves against strange underground creatures which are killing them one by one. With Kevin Bacon, Fred Ward, Finn Carter. Written by S.S. Wilson, Brent Maddock and Ron Underwood. Directed by Ron Underwood. (1:36) Capitol 12
“The Unholy” (PG-13) A hearing-impaired girl is visited by the Virgin Mary and can suddenly hear, speak and heal the sick. As people flock to witness her miracles, terrifying events unfold. Are they the work of the Virgin Mary or something much more sinister? With Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Cricket Brown, William Sadler. Written by Evan Spiliotopoulos based upon the book “Shrine” by James Herbert. Directed by Evan Spiliotopoulos. (1:39) Capitol 12
“Walking with Herb” (PG) Sixty-five-year-old Joe Amable-Amo thinks nothing much in his background distinguishes him from other guys his age. The former amateur golfer is struggling with his faith after tragedy hits. But as he is about to discover, life has a way of throwing a curveball that changes everything. With Edward James Olmos, George Lopez, Kathleen Quinlan. Written by Mark Medoff. Directed by Ross Kagan Marks. (1:50) Capitol 12
OTHER AREA THEATERS
LOVELAND
Metrolux 14
“The Courier”
“Demon Slayer The Movie: Mugen Train”
“Four Good Days’
“The Girl Who Believes in Miracles”
“Godzilla vs Kong”
“The Marksman”
“Mortal Kombat”
“Nobody”
“Nomadland”
“Raya and the Last Dragon”
“Separation”
“Together Together”
“Tom & Jerry”
“The Unholy”
FORT COLLINS
Cinemark 16
“Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train Poster”
“Four Good Days”
“Godzilla vs. Kong”
“Mortal Kombat”
“Nobody”
“Nomadland”
“Separation”
“Together Together”
“Tom & Jerry”
“Triumph”
“Walking with Herb”
The Lyric
“The Father”
“Limbo”
“Minari”
“Nobody”